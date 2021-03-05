Ulster v Leinster team news: Marcell Coetzee returns for Ulster while Leinster include eleven senior internationals despite frontline omissions

Marcell Coetzee will make a return to the Ulster side for the visit of Leinster to Kingspan Stadium.

The northern province know they must win to keep the pressure on Leo Cullen's men going into the final weeks of the PRO14 regular season and have been boosted by the presence of their talismanic number eight who missed out against Ospreys last week.

With Robert Baloucoune making his first start in over a year after getting a half off the bench in that game, the side named by Dan McFarland is among the strongest he has put out this season despite Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Billy Burns being retained by Ireland.

John Cooney, Tom O'Toole, Eric O'Sullivan and Stuart McCloskey, all of whom have been involved with the national side in some capacity during this Six Nations are all free to take their place while Jacob Stockdale makes a second start in succession after his knee injury as he looks to press a claim for a role in the championship in the concluding rounds.

Coming into the game six points behind their visitors with only three games remaining before the conference toppers advance to the PRO14 final, the big selection calls see Sean Reidy, superb off the bench a week ago, remain as a replacement behind a back-row of Coetzee, stand-in skipper Jordi Murphy and the in-form Nick Timoney while O'Toole gets the nod at tight-head ahead of usual starter Marty Moore.

Balacoune takes the place of Rob Lyttle who drops to the bench while O'Sullivan comes back into the run-on side after Andy Warwick got a rare start last week.

Bulk suppliers to Andy Farrell's Ireland camp, Leinster are still able to name a strong side for a game that could even see them make absolutely sure of their place in the final should they secure a sufficiently emphatic victory.

Crucially Ross Byrne is back from national duty to lead the side from the ten jersey, all the more important with his younger brother Harry absent from the side.

All in all, the back-to-back-to-back champions have 11 full internationals in their starting XV despite missing their frontliners.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, J Andrew, T O'Toole; A O'Connor K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy (capt), M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, M Moore, C Izuchukwu, S Reidy, A Mathewson, S Moore, R Lyttle

LEINSTER: M O'Reilly; C Kelleher, J O'Brien, R O'Laughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, S Penny.

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, R Moloney J Murphy, R Osbourne, J Osbourne, J Dunne.