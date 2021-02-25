Ulster v Ospreys team news: Jacob Stockdale starts on Ulster return as Robert Baloucoune also in panel but Marcell Coetzee out of Ospreys clash

Jacob Stockdale will start on the left wing on his return to Ulster action from a lengthy knee injury.

The international star has been out of action since picking up the problem in the win over Munster at the start of the year. Hope amongst the Ireland camp will now be that Stockdale's belated return could see the exciting back line star back in the international camp for the final two Six Nations fixtures against Scotland and England next month.

He replaces Craig Gilroy in the line-up to host Ospreys on Friday evening (kick-off 8pm) while Robert Baloucoune could make his long-awaited return from the bench. The Enniskillen wing suffered a serious hamstring injury over the summer and hasn't played since rugby returned from lockdown.

Also among the replacements is back rower Sean Reidy, back after over two months out with a shoulder complaint.

However, Marcell Coetzee has not been passed fit to play as Ulster make three changes from the win in Glasgow, during which the South African sustained a thigh injury that was due to be assessed across the week.

Greg Jones replaces Coetzee in the back row with Nick Timoney swapping from blindside to number eight and Jordi Murphy again captaining the team at openside.

The only other change sees Andy Warwick come in to replace Eric O'Sullivan, who drops to the bench.

With Stockdale back, Rob Lyttle makes a positional switch to the right wing and last week’s Player of the Match Michael Lowry continues at full-back. The midfield duo of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume retain their starting berths, as do Ian Madigan and John Cooney at half-back.

In the front row, Warwick starts at loosehead, with John Andrew at hooker and Marty Moore at tighthead. Kieran Treadwell, who made his 100th Ulster appearance last week, is once again named at second row to partner Alan O’Connor.

Baloucoune could make his first appearance for Ulster this season as a replacement, after making his return from a hamstring injury. He is named alongside Alby Mathewson and Matt Faddes among the back line replacements. Joining Reidy and O'Sullivan in the forwards replacements are Ross Kane, who could make his 50th appearance for the province, Adam McBurney and last week’s debutant Cormac Izuchukwu.

For the Ospreys, Tom Botha makes his 50th appearance while scrum-half Rhys Webb is once again named captain.

Ulster team to play Ospreys

(15-9): Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, John Cooney;

(1-8): Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy (Capt.), Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Matt Faddes, Robert Baloucoune.

Ospreys team to play Ulster

(15-9): Dan Evans, Keelan Giles, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (Capt.)

(1-8): Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Olly Cracknell, Morgan Morris

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Nicky Smith, Ma’afu Fia, Gareth Evans, Sam Cross, Shaun Venter, Joe Hawkins, Luke Price