Ulster v Scarlets ticket details announced as 500 fans set to return to Kingspan Stadium

Supporters: Some of the fans who watched Ulster defeat Benetton Treviso at the Kingspan in October.

Ulster Rugby have announced ticket details as 500 fans are set to return to Kingspan Stadium for the Rainbow Cup tie at home to Scarlets later this month.

It's Ulster's final home game a long, drawn-out campaign and, thanks to the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions by the Northern Ireland executive, 500 supporters are permitted to attend.

Ulster have now confirmed that tickets will be made accessible to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process.

Next Saturday’s match will feature seated tickets only in operation across the Grandstand and Memorial Stand. Tickets are priced at £20 each, allocated in groups of two with two-metre physical distancing factored in.

The online ballot will open for 24 hours from 2pm on Monday 24 May via the Ulster Rugby Ticket Account Manager, and account holders can apply for one pair of tickets per every Adult #TogetherUlster Membership held.

All successful applicants will be notified on Tuesday evening once the ballot has closed, and tickets have been allocated. Members will then have until 2pm on Wednesday 26 May to confirm their ticket purchase and process payment.

Ulster fans have not attended a game at Kingspan Stadium since December.

Meanwhile, Gavin Hogg will take the helm of the Ulster Rugby Academy, with former Ulster player, Willie Faloon, joining him as part of the structure.

Before joining Ulster as Rugby Development Manager in February 2019, Hogg was Director of Rugby at Bury-St-Edmonds RFC, Head Coach at Old Albanian RFC and Elite Player Development Coach for U14-16s at Northampton.

As Ulster Rugby Academy Manager, he will oversee the implementation of the IRFU High Performance strategy within the Academy set-up going forward and will take up the position in June.

Former Ulster and Connacht openside flanker, Willie Faloon, also joins the Academy this summer as Elite Performance Development Officer, specialising in forwards play.

Faloon led City of Armagh to three successive Bank of Ireland Senior Cup titles and was part of the coaching team that saw Royal School Armagh crowned joint-holders of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup in 2020.

In his new role, Faloon will be tasked with delivering the National Talent Programme in Ulster.