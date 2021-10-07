Ulster vs Benetton team news: Hosts without 14 injured players as two changes made for United Rugby Championship clash at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster will again be without FOURTEEN players through injury as they welcome Benetton to Kingspan Stadium in a game that will see hooker Rob Herring make his 200th appearance for the side.

Having had the likes of John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey and Robert Baloucoune join an already star-studded treatment room in the early weeks, there were at least no new concerns behind the pack coming from last week's win over Zebre, allowing Dan McFarland to name an unchanged back-line.

There has been some hope that Jacob Stockdale or Rob Lyttle could make a return, but in their absence Craig Gilroy, Ethan McIlroy and Will Addison will again man the back-three positions.

In the absence of McCloksey, Stewart Moore maintains his partnership with Hames Hume in the midfield while Nathan Doak and Billy Burns team up at half-back.

With Herring marking his 200th in his usual number two jersey, he'll have Andrew Warwick and Tom O'Toole either side of him with neither Eric O'Sullivan or Marty Moore involved this weekend.

Sam Carter captains is restored to the second-row and captains the side alongside Alan O'Connor while the back-row of Matty Rea, Nick Timoney and David McCann is retained en masse.

Benetton will hand a debut to Rhyno Smith, the former Cheetahs man, who gets the start at full-back.

ULSTER: Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

BENETTON: Rhyno Smith, Ratuva Tavuyara, Marco Zanon, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Sperandio, Leonardo Marin, Callum Braley, Federico Zani, Corniel Els, Ivan Nemer, Irné Herbst, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (CAPT), Braam Steyn

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Cherif Traoré, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Sebastian Negri, Lorenzo Cannone, Luca Petrozzi, Luca Morisi.