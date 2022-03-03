Ulster vs Cardiff team news: Iain Henderson returns for rare United Rugby Championship appearance as hosts make five changes

Ulster Rugby captain Iain Henderson will play only his third game for the province this season when Cardiff arrive at Ravenhill tomorrow evening.

The Ireland lock has been named as one of five changes to the province’s line-up from their 12-0 win at Dragons.

Also in is Jordi Murphy, making his first appearance of the season as he starts in the back row. Alan O’Connor forms a new-look lock pairing with Henderson while Marty Moore replaces the injured Tom O’Toole at tighthead.

In the back line, there is only one change as centre Stewart Moore starts in an unfamiliar full-back role in place of the missing Rob Lyttle.

Henderson’s fellow Ireland internationals Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney all keep their places in the starting side after again being released from Ireland camp in search of minutes.

John Cooney, who is available again after a calf injury, is named amongst the replacements.

Ulster are without Rob Herring, Mike Lowry and Kieran Treadwell, who remain in Ireland camp, and O’Toole, who is continuing his rehab from a hamstring injury sustained against Dragons.

So it’s Andy Warwick and John Andrew who join Moore in the front row, O’Connor and Henderson at lock with Marcus Rea and Timoney alongside Murphy in the back row.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns renew their half-back partnership with Hume and Stuart McCloskey at centre. Ben Moxham and Baloucoune are again on the wings, either side of Stewart Moore.

Tom Stewart has recovered from injury to be named among the replacements. Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter and Duane Vermeulen will provide the other forward options; Ian Madigan and Aaron Sexton are the back line reinforcements.

The game marks the start of a crucial month for Ulster, with Leinster the visitors to Ravenhill on March 12 ahead of a trip to South Africa to face the Stormers and the Bulls on March 26 and April 2 respectively.

Ulster are currently second in the United Rugby Championship table, four points behind Leinster and just one clear of Glasgow with Munster a further three behind albeit with a game in hand.

The aim is a top two finish that would secure not just a home quarter-final but also the right to host the semi-final, should they make it that far.

Ulster team to face Cardiff (kick-off 7.35pm)

(15-9): Stewart Moore, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ben Moxham, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;

(1-8): Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Duane Vermeulen, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Aaron Sexton.