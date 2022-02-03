Ulster vs Connacht team news: Stuart McCloskey returns to start as two Ireland players released for United Rugby Championship clash

Stuart McCloskey is back to start for Ulster Rugby in Friday's night's United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht with two players also released from Ireland duty.

Back three stars Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune have been made available to the province and both start as five changes have been made to the starting XV from last weekend's win over Scarlets.

In the pack, Gareth Milasinovich makes his first Ulster start with Andrew Warwick also brought in to the front row alongside John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan and the concussed Marty Moore dropping out.

Alan O’Connor is once again captain, and will be joined by Sam Carter in the second row. The back row also remains unchanged from last week - Greg Jones is named as blindside flanker with Marcus Rea at openside, and Duane Vermeulen at Number Eight.

Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy make way in the back three, with Ethan McIlroy shifting from full-back to left wing with Lowry named at number 15.

McCloskey comes in for Moxham with Angus Curtis shifting from inside to outside centre while Nathan Doak again partners Billy Burns at half-back.

Declan Moore, currently with the province on loan from Munster and set to officially join Ulster on a two-year deal this summer, is named among the forward replacements alongside Callum Reid, Ross Kane and Mick Kearney. Nick Timoney is also released from Ireland camp to be named on the bench. The back line reinforcements are David Shanahan, Ben Moxham and Rob Lyttle.

Ulster team to play Connacht Rugby at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (8.15pm kick-off)

(15-9): Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Angus Curtis, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;

(1-8): Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Rob Lyttle.