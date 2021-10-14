Ulster vs Lions team news: Dan McFarland names unchanged team for United Rugby Championship clash at Kingspan Stadium

Dan McFarland has named an unchanged Ulster starting side for the first time this season as the province prepares to welcome the Lions to Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening (7.35pm kick-off).

Having started the campaign with a perfect three wins from three, Ulster play host to one of the league's new South African teams for a first time and will run out the same XV that beat Benetton with a bonus-point on the same ground a week ago.

That means Andy Warwick is retained despite leaving the game last time out with a dislocated finger, although his back-up this time around will be fit-again Eric O'Sullivan after Callum Reid went 77 minutes as an early injury replacement a week ago.

The other addition to the bench sees a return from injury for Kieran Treadwell, the lock set to feature for a first time this season as a replacement.

Craig Gilroy comes into the contest needing one try to stand alone in second-place in the league's all-time try-scoring chart. Currently tied with DTH Van der Merwe and Tim Visser on 58, only his former team-mate Tommy Bowe has crossed the whitewash more often in the competition with 67.

An 197th outing for his province, Gilroy is also closing in on the '200 Club' after his team-mate Rob Herring hit the mark against Benetton only last week.

Ulster Rugby: Will Addison; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.); Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.