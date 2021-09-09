Ulster warm up for season start by putting five tries past Saracens in London

The game, played at the Honorary Artillery Company in the city centre, saw the northern province flip the script from when these sides met in Belfast six days prior, getting the better of things for the majority of the game despite the usual steady flow on substitutions in the second-half.

Welcoming a sizeable number of their Irish contingent back, Nick Timoney, Angus Curtis and Marcus Rea all scored, while Craig Gilroy bagged a brace, in a game where a number of players put their hands up for involvement in the early weeks of the season.

Having conceded early and often in the first quarter last time out, on this occassion Dan McFarland's men set the tone with an opening defensive stand.

Ulster were pinged twice in the early going, giving the Saracens pack two opportunities to try and maul their way over but the visitors escaped when Robert Baloucoune got underneath the attempted grounding from Ben Earl.

Under the new laws, that gave a goal-line drop-out but the Saracens charge came again, another penalty, another line-out in the corner. This time a knock-on in the transfer, after good work from Mick Kearney to disrupt things, gave Ulster the scrum and a big carry from the returning Nick Timoney gave Ulster enough distance from their own posts to exit more comfortably.

Having weathered the storm through the opening ten minutes, Ulster finally enjoyed a spell in possession and soon took the lead as a 50:22 kick showcased another of the new laws and allowed Billy Burns the opportunity to put his side on the front foot.

While their first maul went nowhere, giving Sarries the scrum, Jackson Wray infringed at the set-piece to give Ulster another shot and when Nick Isiekwe was sent to the bin for blocking John Cooney's quick tap and go, again Ulster went to the corner. After a good take from Greg Jones, and one Bradley Roberts rumble for the line was stopped short, it was a case of third maul's a charm when Nick Timoney easily brushed off a notional attempt at a tackle from scrum-half Aled Davies.

Playing with real confidence now, perhaps best evidenced with a beautifully whipped pass from James Hume in the midfield to Bradley Roberts on the wing, Ulster moved the ball with real verve. Unlike the opposition, they were making the most of their chances too, this time Craig Gilroy going over after Billy Burns pulled the ball back into the path of Mike Lowry's trailing run.

By the time Nick Isiekwe returned to give Saracens a full complement, his side were trailing 14-0, but Mark McCall's side would be the next on the board, Alex Lozowski kicking three points after Billy Burns was penalised for a no arms tackle, although likely of greater concern to Dan McFarland will have been the sight of both Sean Reidy leaving the game after only a tick over 20 minutes.

After a red card last week when these sides met in Belfast, Saracens would be shown a second yellow of the first-half when Nick Tompkins tackled Bradley Roberts dangerously, the incident coming only a split second after the busy hooker had thwarted the hosts with a timely turnover.

Another poach was required to keep Saracens at bay, this time from Marcus Rea, but it was Ulster who came closest to another score only for Stewart Moore to fumble after James Hume had done well to gather Billy Burns' cross-field kick and step inside the cover.

The second-half began in much the same vein though, with Ulster doing well to move the point of contact in attack to combat Saracens superior size. As the substitutes rolled on and off the pitch, it was one of the the replacements, Angus Curtis, who scored the third for McFarland's men.

There was still plenty to do after Cooney had whipped the ball out in his direction but the former Irish Under-20s international battled his way past opposing full-back Sean Maitland with real determination.

Cooney's third conversion would be his last act of the day, the fit-again scrum-half banking 50 minutes on his return to action before making way for Dave Shanahan.

Gilroy bagged a second after Lowry and Ethan McIlroy had both done well, with Curtis taking on goal-kicking duties and making a success of the conversion and with 15 minutes remaining, Ulster's superiority in the tight exchanges was again to the fore with the prominent Marcus Rea getting over at the back of the maul.

Ulster would finish with 14 men, with John Andrew sent to the bin after referee Karl Dickson has already warned second-half skipper Sam Carter, but there would be no further scores.

Ulster will now look to carry the momentum from this performance into their league opener against Glasgow on September 24.

ULSTER

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Mick Kearney, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements (all used): John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, Ross Kane, Marcus Rea, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Ian Madigan, Angus Curtis, Ben Carson.

