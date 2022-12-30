Ulster welcome back four Ireland internationals for New Year’s Day clash with Munster as Dan McFarland shuffles deck

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has recalled four of his Ireland internationals for Sunday’s United Rugby Championship inter-provincial clash against Munster at Ravenhill (5.15pm).

Centre James Hume and wingers Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale are all back from injury, while second row Kieran Treadwell has been recalled after sitting out last week’s win over Connacht.

In total, McFarland has rung the changes from that 22-20 success at the Galway Sportsground as he continues to manage the squad through their busy festive period, with only the front row remaining unchanged.

Scottish international Rory Sutherland, up-and-coming prospect Tom Stewart and resolute tighthead Marty Moore are all retained, as is captain Iain Henderson, who continues in the second row alongside the returning Treadwell.

There is a recall for Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen who leads an all-changed back row that also contains Greg Jones and Sean Reffell, who has not been seen since withdrawing from the reverse fixture between these sides back in October at Thomond Park.

Fly-half Billy Burns also makes his return from the concussion protocols to start alongside scrum-half John Cooney, while inside centre Stuart McCloskey partners Hume in the midfield, with Baloucoune and Stockdale joined in the back three by full-back Stewart Moore.

Flanker Jordi Murphy will make a rare appearance off the bench, where John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich and Sam Carter are also the forwards replacements, while fly-half Jake Flannery could face his old side if called upon having been named as a backs substitute alongside Nathan Doak and Ethan McIlroy.

Ulster ended a run of three straight losses against Connacht last week, clinging on at the death for the two-point win, and will look to take a step closer to URC leaders Leinster with their first set of back-to-back wins since November on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Munster have opted to rotate their squad and rest the majority of their Ireland internationals, although they are still able to call upon loosehead Dave Kilcoyne and the impressive pair of Antoine Frisch and Gavin Coombes, while scrum-half Conor Murray is named on the bench.

ULSTER

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Greg Jones, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

MUNSTER

15. Mike Haley; 14. Shane Daly, 13. Antoine Frisch, 12. Malakai Fekitoa, 11. Keith Earls; 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Paddy Patterson; 1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Roman Salanoa; 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Kiran McDonald; 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 7. Alex Kendellen, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16. Scott Buckley, 17. Josh Wycherley, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Cian Hurley, 20. Jack O’Sullivan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Patrick Campbell.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)