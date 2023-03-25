Ulster welcome back Kieran Treadwell and Robert Baloucoune for crunch Bulls duel

Robert Baloucoune will make his Ulster return after recovering from injury — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Kieran Treadwell is back for Ulster having played his part in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam joy — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ulster will welcome back the first of their Grand Slam contingent with Kieran Treadwell starting against the Bulls at Ravenhill this evening.

One of just three URC games remaining, the fixture has huge Play-Off implications for both sides as the end-of-season knock-outs come into view.

The province are still targeting a top-two finish which would bring with it a home Semi-Final should Dan McFarland’s side make the last-four, while the Bulls need to improve upon their recent poor run if they are to nail down their own position in the top eight.

Treadwell, having come off the bench in the Grand Slam decider against England last weekend, starts in the second-row alongside Sam Carter with the injury sustained by Iain Henderson on Ireland duty raising doubts if he will play again this season.

Treadwell isn’t the only returning Irish international with Robert Baloucoune coming back into the side after injury.

Robert Baloucoune will make his Ulster return after recovering from injury — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

The winger hasn’t played since the loss to Benetton back in January thanks to a hamstring problem but is fit enough to make his return in the No.14 jersey.

He joins Mike Lowry and Jacob Stockdale in the back-three, marking just the second time that the trio have been able to be deployed in tandem this season. James Hume and Stewart Moore combine in the midfield while Nathan Doak and Billy Burns team up at half-back.

In the absence of Rory Sutherland, who played for Scotland against Italy last week, Andrew Warwick gets the nod at loosehead with Tom Stewart, Ireland’s 24th man last week, and Jeff Toomaga-Allen completing the front-row this evening.

Duane Vermeulen captains the side from No.8 with Dave McCann and Nick Timoney alongside him in the back-row.

Against powerful South African opposition, McFarland has opted to go with a six-two split on the bench.

Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew and Gareth Milasinovich will be the front-row replacements with Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea all also ready to be called upon.

Scrum-half John Cooney and centre Jude Postlethwaite, meanwhile, are the back-line replacements.

Without a recognised 10 on the bench, the versatility of both nines, as well as Stewart Moore, in the match day squad becomes key. Both Cooney and Doak have played 10 in the past while Moore has had a run at both wing and full-back this season.