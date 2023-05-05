Ulster were second best in URC Quarter-Final against hungry Connacht, admits Dan McFarland

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade gets to the ball first in their URC Quarter-Final against Ulster — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland admitted his side were second best to Connacht after seeing their season end in a United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final upset.

The northern province, having finished second in the table, were heavily favoured coming into the last eight tie at Ravenhill but fell 15-10 in a game that could have been won more decisively by the westerners had they taken any from a host of try-scoring chances.

Ulster's ill-discipline and breakdown struggles would prove their undoing, with McFarland citing the latter as the key to the defeat.

"We entered the Play-Offs in a really good position and were very hopeful but in the full knowledge that tonight was going to be a massive challenge," said the head coach at the end of his fifth season at the helm.

"To come out on the wrong side of a really tense affair is gutting. We've got a lot of people downstairs who put in a huge amount of effort and the bottom line is we were second best and I thought Connacht were excellent.

"I want to pay tribute to Andy Friend and the work that he's done at Connacht, Pete Wilkins has done a great job as well and the players played really well tonight.

"They disrupted us at the breakdown and that was the difference in the game really, their defensive breakdown versus our ability to hold onto the ball.

"That's really disappointing but it's Play-Off rugby, they're often very tense, especially the interpro games, and we were on the wrong side of it.

"I'd like to think that we'll come in next week and do a really in depth analysis into how the season has gone and we'll have a really good look at the game that we played tonight and take the learnings from that. That's what I would say but that's what it is.

"There's nobody more disappointed than everyone in the changing room who has put so much effort in to get to this point. To have it finish like that is always going to be disappointing."

Keen to focus on this knock-out defeat in isolation rather than the season as a whole, McFarland admitted that falling to such an early Play-Off defeat would be viewed by many as a backwards step.

"I think that's for another day," he said. "I'd like to think that finishing second on the log would speak to a level of progress but losing in a Quarter-Final when we lost in a Semi-Final last year would say something different.

"They're one off games and can be tight affairs. Myself and everyone in the organisation will look to where we can improve next year.

"I think that was helpful, tonight was down to the fact that we lost the battle of the breakdown. I wouldn't want to weigh the fact that we're no longer in the competition onto anything other than that. Connacht came here and did really well at the breakdown and we weren't able to match them there.

"I would put it down to that. I reckon if we had matched them at the breakdown, we'd be winning. Simple as that. But that's a pretty big part of the game."