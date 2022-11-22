Ulster will benefit during crucial period as stars have point to prove after little Ireland game time: Darren Cave

Rugby

Ulster’s James Hume didn’t make an appearance for Ireland after the ‘A’ side’s disappointing loss to New Zealand XV

As the provincial season enters a crucial run, Ulster can feel the benefit of their players’ sparing use by Ireland over the past three weeks, according to Darren Cave.

The clean sweep of the Autumn Internationals by Andy Farrell’s men featured a prominent role for Stuart McCloskey, who started all three games, but there were a number of Ulster players who will feel they were unable to advance their international standing.

Like McCloskey, Rob Herring featured in all three games, while Kieran Treadwell and Robert Baloucoune both took on the Springboks and Fiji before sitting out the win over Australia.

Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole, meanwhile, added to their cap tally against Fiji.

However, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume, Mike Lowry and Marty Moore were not seen after the ‘A’ side’s disappointing defeat to a New Zealand XV that raised the curtain on the window.

The striking run of form produced by Hume under such circumstances a year ago is an example of channelling these frustrations in a positive manner and Cave believes we could see something similar from those on the Test periphery when URC action resumes with a visit to Belfast from Zebre on Friday night.

“From an Ulster point of view, they’re not like Leinster or other teams who are contributing 15-20 players,” said the province’s joint record appearance holder.

“I think it’s something that can really benefit Ulster. They’ve had players that have contributed to this successful autumn series but none of them hugely.

“Stuart McCloskey has played a bit. Kieran Treadwell, Rob Herring you would expect to come back in.

“There’s a lot of (other) players, Jacob Stockdale has a lot to prove. James Hume has slipped down the pecking order.

“The only thing you can do if you’re not playing international rugby, the strongest indicator is succeeding every week for the club.”

That would naturally prove timely for Ulster as they prepare for what could be a defining period of their season. The visit of Zebre on Friday night marks a return to action after a three-week break but also the start of a run that will see 10 games played across 10 weeks in two competitions.

While Friday’s game is not the most daunting of starts to the block — the Italians are bottom of the URC and are the only side in the League yet to record a victory — there will be no letting up thereafter.

The entirety of the Champions Cup pool stages will again be played out across just four games between mid-December and mid-January and the URC schedule will bring a game against each of their Irish rivals and a visit from the reigning champion Stormers in the last game before the Six Nations.

Indeed, given the early finish for next season’s World Cup, come the end of this block in late January there will be five only rounds of scheduled URC fixtures remaining.

“The season being structured differently this year, we’ve already seen seven rounds of the URC blasted out straight away and we’ve seen teams get money in the bank,” said Cave.

“Leinster are the obvious ones, 33 points. Last year we saw 60 points would have got you second. They’re halfway to that.

“That takes the pressure off for the back end of the season.

“From an Ulster point of view, it’s about competing on both fronts. The Irish teams are all going to want to have a rattle at the European competitions, as are the South African teams.

“It’s that and trying to manage that which is really tough.

“The Stormers and the Bulls were worthy finalists last season but I also think the fact that they weren’t competing in European competitions helped them.

“I don’t know if the Bulls would have beaten Leinster if they hadn’t been pushing so hard to win the Champions Cup.

“Competing on both fronts now, they’re two fantastic competitions. It used to be that the Irish teams in particular used to really target those European competitions but now, with the South Africans coming into both, it’s made both competitions more competitive and that’s what it’s about.

“It’s about managing your squad coming off the internationals, teams will have eyes on the Six Nations, so it’s using that depth through the next 10 weeks.”

Perhaps Ulster’s greatest area of already established depth comes in Cave’s former position of centre where the Irish international trio of McCloskey, Hume and Luke Marshall, along with Stewart Moore, are all fit and vying for minutes in the midfield.

“On any one day, it’s very difficult,” said Cave.

“I’d say Stewart Moore is probably behind that group of three, especially seeing as Stewart Moore has played a little bit at full-back. It’s all about depth.

“The first time they’ve all been fit, that happens. For that game against Munster, all the talk was that Munster were depleted, that Munster were using a lot of young players, but it was only during the game I realised that Ulster had 15 internationals not in the team.

“It’s something that we’ve seen time and time again with Leinster — depth. The more players you have, the better chance you have of competing on both fronts.”