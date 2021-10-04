Ulster will face tougher test to keep unbeaten run alive against Benetton, believes Will Addison

Zebre 3 Ulster 36

On the run: Ulster’s Ethan Mcllroy comes up against Alessandro Fusco of Zebre. Credit: INPHO/Massimiliano Carnabuci

After a maximum points start to their United Rugby Championship season, Will Addison believes Ulster will be facing a massive challenge to make it three wins from three on Friday night.

The Ireland full-back was among the scorers in Parma on Saturday as Ulster saw off the challenge of Zebre by a score of 36-3 to bank their second bonus-point victory.

While a much-changed line-up didn’t always move smoothly through the gears, the northern province had already bagged the all-important fourth score by the time Addison went over, following Ethan McIlroy, Nick Timoney and James Hume across the whitewash.

With virtually all of the second-half played in Zebre territory, a game that had been 10-3 at the break became decidedly one-sided by the end.

In contrast to their Italian counterparts, however, Treviso have begun the campaign well and will arrive in Belfast this week full of confidence having backed up their Rainbow Cup triumph with two wins on the spin, latterly seeing off Edinburgh with an 85th minute drop-goal.

“They are going to be a massive challenge,” said Addison. “They won the Rainbow Cup beating a pretty decent Bulls team in the final so they have great confidence from that and probably had a great pre-season off the back of it.

“They had a decent win against the Stormers (in round one) then they had a drop-goal to beat a good Edinburgh team who had beaten the Scarlets the week before so I’m sure they are riding a wave at the moment.

“It is up to us to use that brilliant home support that we have on a Friday night and make sure we start the game well.”

The try-scoring outing for Addison in Parma was just his second start since January 2020, a luckless run of injuries having restricted the man often described as a Rolls-Royce of a player to just 24 appearances for Ulster, and a further five for Ireland, since arriving on these shores in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old, who has had no qualms about playing through the pain barrier, most notably when struggling on with a calf problem in the 2019/20 Champions Cup, suffered another niggle during pre-season but has now put that behind him and is aiming for an injury-free campaign.

“It is part and parcel of the game unfortunately and some people are just unlucky with injuries,” he said.

“I pride myself on being very professional, I leave no stone unturned looking for solutions, and that is all I can control.

“I know there’s not many people that work harder than me to stay fit and sometimes things just work against you. I’ll just keep doing the things that keep me fit and I’ll always do those.

“I can control what I can control, I do a pretty good job of that, and sometimes you just need a bit of luck.

“It was frustrating not to be more a part of training (in pre-season) so you could hit the ground running in game-time but I think there was a plan for us guys coming back from international duty not to play too much a part in pre-season and that is probably what led to the niggle, coming in cold for a pretty intense session.

“We are looking to push the boundaries of what we can do fitness-wise as a team and I just tried to hit the ground running but, unfortunately, had a niggle.

“I got over that with really good help from the physios at Ulster and I’ve got myself into pretty good condition coming into the season.”

While Addison’s fitness is a real boost to start the campaign, it has been a rare bright spot in that regard. Ulster travelled to Italy with 14 players unavailable including the squad’s two British and Irish Lions, Iain Henderson and Jack McGrath, and a further eight who have been capped by Ireland.

While coachDan McFarland admitted that such a lengthy list of absentees is hardly ideal, it is better now than at a later point in the year as happened last season.

Furthermore, he has been pleased by how younger players have filled the void.

Nathan Doak, in for John Cooney, was named man-of-the-match on Saturday after his game-winning turn against Glasgow the week before, while McIlroy’s brace of tries came in the number 11 jersey normally occupied by Jacob Stockdale.

Meantime James Hume, still only 23 himself, and Nick Timoney played like real veterans having carried the form that earned them Ireland caps last summer into the new season.

“I’d love if these guys were out playing but it is what it is,” McFarland said, having had to make 10 changes from one win to the next.

“Going into that first week, we had real selection headaches in terms of so many people being available.

“It’s the old (adage) buses not coming for ages and three coming at once.

“That’s what’s happened to us. It’s a week that’s been disappointing, but that’s rugby.

“It hit us last year and it hit us at the worst time of the year which was the Champions Cup stage when that was coming up.

“Fingers crossed we can weather this storm and get through that.

“But there’s a huge amount of opportunity for some of the young guys. Nathan played 65 minutes and to come away and play in a place like Zebre and understand what that takes will be invaluable. He did a pretty good job.

“Stewart Moore had a really good first-half and put some good stuff down and Dave McCann got a chance to show what he can do."