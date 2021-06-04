Ulster will learn big game lessons in order to make next season one to remember, insists Jones

It hasn’t exactly been a straightforward endgame to a season which has undoubtedly overstayed its welcome.

But the finishing line is in sight now and one more match – presuming it is played – will finally allow Ulster to shut up shop for at least some of the summer.

So, what to talk about? Covid and the postponement of last weekend’s home meeting – which was to have supporters present – with the Scarlets? Or how things went so badly awry in Europe and, well, also the considerably unloved Rainbow Cup?

For Greg Jones, the best option is to reflect on what has been and ponder on what may be to come and, yet, the back-rower also offers some fresh insight into how Ulster are attempting to grapple with the ongoing issue of losing big games.

Three immediately spring to mind this season, having narrowly stumbled at home to Toulouse and away to Gloucester, both in the Champions Cup, as well as spectacularly losing complete control in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester Tigers.

Throw in the narrow Rainbow Cup losses to Connacht and Leinster and indeed you might wonder what Ulster could be doing to address their tendency to occasionally – though also crucially – part company with accuracy and focus.

They have been busy, as the 25-year-old Dubliner explains.

“They are games we’ve reviewed really hard and they were tough reviews for a lot of guys,” said Jones, who is due to make his 10th appearance of the season – the most he has made since his debut campaign of 2017-18 – at Edinburgh tomorrow after having been in line to play against the Scarlets.

“We definitely looked at pinpointing moments where we could have done something differently and where we could have been better.

“I remember Gloucester in particular, there was a phase with a minute to go and we spoke about what we could have been doing.

“And (when) we reviewed the Leicester game, (we were) looking at recognising momentum in the game and recognising the second half going against us when we completely lost momentum.

“We have learned a lot that we can use next season in big games when we get into those moments again.

“When we’ve had bad losses, after being in a really good position when we really feel like we should have won, there is stuff we’ve implemented in training to kind of mimic moments like that.

“We went through a phase in training when in the last few minutes we trained 15 v 15 in a scenario-based game when one team has a certain lead and the other is losing by a certain amount and we’re like starting from this position on the pitch with say a minute or two to go.

“The coaches will specifically give us a period where we split into our two teams and we have a minute to think about it and discuss what the next two minutes will look like and what we might try to do to secure the game or (depending which side you are on) come back from being behind.

“I think that has been hugely beneficial,” said Jones, who is due to play in his 26th Ulster game tomorrow.

“The stuff Dan (McFarland) has implemented in training has got all the players thinking more about the importance of recognising moments that could shift either way, or just even having those conversations on the pitch about what the next few minutes might look like.

“That might be complete waffle unless we actually put it into practice next season,” he added.

“But I genuinely believe that the experience we’ve had in the last season and the way we have actually learned about them will definitely stand to us.”

Transferring training ground lessons to the real thing will be quite the challenge.