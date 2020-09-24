Ulster will need happy Mondays as Pro14 fixtures throw up unfamiliar schedule

Fixtures schedule hands McFarland's men season opener against Benetton

Over the line: Louis Ludik scores against Benetton last season, now Ulster face them in this season’s opening game

So, after just having wrapped up last season, the Guinness PRO14 returns again, but this time not quite as we've known it.

Monday night games have now become part of the new PRO14 calendar - which admittedly only goes as far as the first 11 rounds of action - while, within that framework, three of Ulster's fixtures have been handed 8.15pm kick-off times including next week's opener when the province host Benetton Rugby.

Ulster have four matches which are down to be played on Mondays, three away and one at the Kingspan and next week's first round with Benetton is the only fixture from the first 11 outings to have the traditional Friday night slot.

Though doubtless still smarting from being swept aside by Leinster in the PRO14 final - never mind last Sunday's European thrashing in Toulouse - Dan McFarland and his squad are at least back in Belfast for tomorrow week's opening clash.

It remains unclear if significant numbers of supporters will be permitted to be at the Kingspan though that will be entirely dependent on the Coronavirus situation and the outcome of discussions between the province's main sporting bodies and the government.

The continuing impact of the virus is also still being felt as the PRO14 returns to being a PRO12 again with, as was already expected, no South African involvement in the league until 2021, though with the Southern Kings having gone into liquidation there is another problem to be dealt with.

According to the PRO14, discussions are currently ongoing regarding the provision of a second South African side, drawn from the country's existing professional sides, to compete alongside the Cheetahs in order to see out the season in the New Year, pandemic permitting, of course.

Indeed, the tournament organisers also made it clear that all is far from lost when it comes to southern hemisphere involvement as once more, in another already well-flagged idea, it would appear that talks are being held to expand the PRO14 by including other South African franchises.

So, if all goes well, the start of the 2021-22 season could see South Africa's former Super Rugby sides - the Strormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions - come on board in a bid to inject new blood into a tournament that badly needs to be more competitive in order to break Leinster's stranglehold.

As outlined in yesterday's public release of the fixtures - with the first eight rounds of the 11 made known having kick-off times finalised - a total of 14 games have been scheduled to take place on Monday evenings with the majority of these matches shifted to unfamiliar days, Sundays included, due to the intended proliferation of international Tests coming up October to early December.

The interprovincial derbies - in rounds nine to 11 - will still be held over the festive period and see Ulster travel to Connacht for Boxing Day ahead of welcoming Munster to the Kingpsan on January 2 and taking on Leinster in Dublin on January 9, though all three clashes have yet to have kick-off times allocated to them.

The week after taking on Benetton in the first round Ulster, who remain in Conference A along with champions Leinster, hit the road when they head to the Ospreys for a Saturday game with a 5.15pm start.

That is followed by a week's break due to the European Champions Cup final before McFarland's squad host the Dragons on Sunday afternoon and then they have three Monday fixtures, Cardiff away with a 6pm start, Glasgow at home (k-o 8.15pm) and Zebre away.

After playing the Scarlets at home on Sunday November 22 - the day after Ireland take on England in the Autumn Nations Cup - Ulster are in Edinburgh for another Monday night fixture on November 30 which is the last time they will play in the league until the Boxing Day trip to Connacht.

The sense of relief at getting the fixtures out, along with the hope that the games will not face disruption, was palpable for the tournament organisers.

"Thanks to the buy-in and support from our teams and broadcasters we believe we have delivered an innovative solution to the challenges posed by the international rugby calendar," said PRO14 chairman Dominic McKay.

Martin Anayi, the CEO of PRO14 Rugby added: "In a time of such uncertainty … sport is as important as it has ever been in society, our partners recognise that and are keen to play a vital role in keeping rugby front and centre."

Ulster's PRO14 schedule

Fri Oct 2: v Treviso (h) 8.15 k-o

Sat Oct 10 v Ospreys (a) 5.15

Sun Oct 25 v Dragons (h) 3.00

Mon Nov 2 v Cardiff (a) 6.00

Mon Nov 9 v Glasgow (h) 8.15

Mon Nov 16 v Zebre (a) 6.00

Sun Nov 22 v Scarlets (h) 7.35

Mon Nov 30 v Edinburgh (a) 8.15

Sat Dec 26 v Connacht (a) k-o tbc

Sat Jan 2 v Munster (h) k-o tbc

Sat Jan 9 v Leinster (a) k-o tbc