Ulster will work with EPCR chiefs as probe launched into how Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle was moved away from Ravenhill

Ulster's Billy Burns is out of the clash with Connacht through injury

Ulster Rugby have been instructed to co-operate fully with EPCR’s investigation into how last week’s huge Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle was moved to the Aviva Stadium.

Although Ulster maintain that Ravenhill’s frozen pitch was playable come Saturday’s scheduled kick-off, the game was moved by competition organisers on the Friday night with any review likely to seek to ascertain when the province began to guard against the elements and why their nominated second venue of the RDS turned out to be unavailable.

While the review goes on, the side’s attack coach Dan Soper says the province have to move on and focus on events on the field.

Back in the URC, they will take on Connacht in Galway on Friday night as they look to end a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to fourth in the League and left them with a mountain to climb in Europe.

“I know there were a lot of people working really hard to get the game on,” said Soper.

“The decision was made — I’m not privy to who made the decision or who was involved — and we were really disappointed not to be here on what would have been a big occasion.

“It is what it is and I understand there’s an investigation of sorts going on at the moment and that’ll all come out in the wash I would guess. It was frustrating but we’ve got to move on. That’s the nature of this sport, you can’t dwell on these things.”

Ulster will be without fly-half Billy Burns and hooker Rob Herring for the Connacht game after they picked up injuries against La Rochelle.