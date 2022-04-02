Ulster wilt in Pretoria as second-half Bulls blitz condemns province to winless South African tour

The Bulls scored four tries and 31 points in the second-half to ensure Ulster's South African trip was to end in disappointment.

While they left Cape Town last week feeling they would have beaten the Stormers if not for refereeing errors, in the heat and the altitude of Pretoria, their challenge wilted in the second-half as the Bulls romped to victory.

The northern province had led 9-3 at half-time thanks to a trio of Nathan Doak penalties but they would manage only one try in response to the host's quartet after the turn.

In massively testing conditions, and with next week's huge Champions Cup clash with Toulouse looming large, Ulster went into the game without the likes of Rob Herring, Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey in their 23, but were losing by just four with 15 minutes remaining and were still chasing a losing-bonus point into the final stages before a late intercept score produced a 14-point swing.

Here was another day when Dan McFarland's men will feel they just didn't get the breaks.

With Ulster going into the game with six forwards on the bench, they could not have asked for a worse start than to see Ethan McIlroy take a stray elbow of Madosh Tambwe flush into the face after just two minutes.

Despite the required rejig that saw centre Stewart Moore come on to play on the wing, it was still the visitors pressing in the early stages. As is so often the case, it was through their maul that they applied the pressure.

With the Bulls lacking in discipline, though, the first points of the day came via a penalty knocked over by scrum-half Nathan Doak.

The Bulls would have an opportunity to quickly cancel out the score but Chris Smith's attempt from just inside the Ulster half drifted off line.

The hosts would begin to redress Ulster's territory advantage as the half wore on though and would draw level on the scoreboard when former Bull Duane Vermeulen was pinged for a high tackle in front of the posts.

Jake White's side were certainly in the ascendancy with a brilliant tackle from Ben Moxham on Madosh Tambwe that allowed Brad Roberts to get in over the ball required to quell one promising attack ten minutes before the turn.

The breakdown area was proving to be quite the contest with a Duane Vermeulen turnover giving Doak the chance to kick his side back into the lead from all of 50 metres. In the thin air of Pretoria, the kick would have been good from considerably further out.

Cannily taking the sting from the game with a decidedly lower tempo than how they usually play, the young nine's next kick was from inside his own half but again there was no issue with either distance or accuracy.

Tambwe nearly gathered direct from the kick-off for what would have been a run-in try but the score would remain 9-3 at the half with Doak registering his first miss from the tee with the last action before the turn.

The Bulls seemed sure to score the first points of the second-half as Ulster's tackling temporarily deserted them but the ever dangerous Tambwe saw the ball knocked from his grasp by the covering Ian Madigan as he stretched for the line.

Unfortunately for Ulster, in an instance that had more than a passing similarity to last week's controversies, the officiating team awarded the Bulls the scrum five metres out.

A dogged defensive stand ensued but there was no stopping former Ulsterman Marcell Coetzee from close range. Smith's conversion gave the Currie Cup champions their first lead of the afternoon.

Momentum had shifted but just as the Bulls looked set to move into a two-score advantage, Vermeulen's second turnover of the day proved especially timely.

With half an hour to go, McFarland switched his front-row en masse, while Vermeulen was also spared the closing stages.

Another Smith penalty made it 13-9 and, when with 25 minutes to go, Tambwe finally got his try off an Ulster turnover, you felt the visitors' race was run.

While the Bulls discipline didn't improve, Ulster's line-out was too scrappy to take advantage while a pair of missed touches from Ian Madigan, one in each half, didn't help matters either.

But a crooked line-out throw from Johan Grobbelaar gave them an opening and they seized it to set up what seemed like it could be a grandstand finish.

It was Luke Marshall's kick that had pinned the Bulls back in their own corner and the same man finished off the move, marking his first start since November of 2020 with a try off Ian Madigan's flat pass.

Rather than spark a comeback, however, Kieran Treadwell was sent to the sin bin for what was adjudged to be a high tackle only moments later and, from the subsequent penalty, the Bulls went to the corner and nabbed the maul try through Steenekamp.

Ulster pleaded the case that their lock had made the initial hit on the ball at chest height before sliding upwards.

Coetzee was binned with seven minutes to go, ensuring the Bulls would finish with 14 men, but as Ulster chased a losing bonus-point, Nathan Doak's lengthy pass was cut out by Kurt-Lee Arendse and even from deep inside his own half there was to be no catching the speedy full-back from running in his side's fourth try.

