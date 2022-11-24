Ulster winger Ethan McIlroy ready to finally get up and running after enduring frustrating start to the season

After last season’s high-end involvement, this term has, so far, been a rather tame and frustrating affair for Ethan McIlroy.

Twenty-two games and five tries — a brace against tomorrow’s opponents Zebre — represented a more than decent return from the previous campaign when he pretty much made the No.11 shirt his own in Jacob Stockdale’s absence while also demonstrating his versatility from a few outings at full-back.

All was looking set for the 22-year-old but, instead of being able to do battle with the returning Stockdale, McIlroy has been playing catch-up since his pre-season was stalled by injury.

In fact, McIlroy had to wait until October for his first game of the season and even then, it wasn’t in an Ulster shirt as he had been earmarked for Emerging Ireland and ran out in Bloemfontein’s Toyota Stadium for the middle of the tourists’ three fixtures.

Since then, he has benched for Ulster against the Lions in Johannesburg and started in the Munster outing, the province’s last game at the end of last month.

Not a lot then so far, but McIlroy is now gunning for a run of matches as Ulster enter their 10-game block which includes the pool fixtures in Europe.

Ethan McIlroy's versatility will be a benefit to Ulster

Obviously, he is eager to make up for lost time since experiencing issues with his toe which delayed his pre-season proper.

“It was just a bit of an injury regarding my big toe, some cartilage and ligament and a few tears but it is all good now and feels good,” the former Methodist College pupil explains.

“There was no operation needed just a bit of time to heal and get it back to the way it was.

“With last season, and playing a good few games, it just got a bit of wear and tear.”

Not that it made pre-season any easier to endure as, basically, McIlroy could only look on while rehabbing knowing full well that he was already behind in terms of being ready to play again.

“It was tough over pre-season when all the squad come back in together and they are all outside training away and you are sort of in and around the gym doing your physio,” he admits.

“So that was probably the toughest part knowing I was going to be that wee bit behind and not ready when the season started but I’m hoping now with a month or two under my belt that I have caught up.”

Now that he is fit again, McIlroy enters the crowded marketplace that represents those who can play back three for Ulster and knows that he has work to do to position himself near, or ideally at, the top of the pile.

“Most people are injury-free in those back three roles,” he notes.

“It’s just about doing your best at training, keep putting your hand up and make it tough for Dan (McFarland) not to pick you for the team.

“The Irish boys are coming back and it is going to be tight to get a place so if I’m picked for the starting team, or if I’m in the 23, I’m happy enough just to get out there.”

As usual, there are constant improvements to be worked on and as well as his workload at Ulster, McIlroy has also been given advice from the Ireland management after viewing him in South Africa.

“I’m pretty young so there is obviously so much more that I can develop my game and keep setting those goals to try and reach that next step,” he said.

“There is a lot to my game I need to be at and a lot more that I would want to achieve with Ulster.

“They (Ireland) wanted me to get more involved in the game, you see with Ireland the wingers are always involved coming off their wings and they have a good kicking game as well.

“Those are the big areas I need to improve, working off my wing, getting my hands on the ball and adding that extra bit to my game where I am not just sitting there waiting on it.

“Just go out and get after it and make that sort of difference.”

There’s ground to be made up but he is making strides to get there. Tomorrow will, hopefully, be another stage in that process and McIlroy is in the right frame of mind to high achieve again.

“It can make you that bit hungrier getting that bit of a setback,” he says.

Clearly his appetite for involvement has not diminished.