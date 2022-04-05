Ulster with near full deck to select from for Toulouse duel as Ethan McIlroy only doubt for French trip

The Ulster coaching staff look set to select from a near full strength panel for the first-leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Stade Toulousain on Saturday (3.15pm UK time).

The province confirmed in their latest injury update that their only doubt is winger Ethan McIlroy, who sustained a concussion in last week’s defeat to the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

McIlroy will now undergo the return-to-play protocols, however it seems likely that the trip to the Stade Municipal de Toulouse will come too soon for him to feature.

That perhaps leaves Ulster slightly depleted in the back three as they look to fill McIlroy’s absence, with the winger having played a large part in their European campaign to this point after starting all four pool games.

Mike Lowry is entrenched at full-back, but the two wing slots look up for grabs, particularly if Ireland international Robert Baloucoune remains unavailable having not travelled on their tour of South Africa.

If available, Baloucoune should take one of the jerseys, with Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle and Ben Moxham battling for the other.

The rest of the team seems to take shape now beyond that, although big questions remain in positions such as loosehead prop, the second row, blindside flanker and scrum-half.

A policy of rotation in the No.1 jersey means any of Jack McGrath, Eric O’Sullivan or Andrew Warwick could start, while in the second row captain Iain Henderson is guaranteed to start but his partner could be any one of Sam Carter, Alan O’Connor or recent Ireland call-up Kieran Treadwell.

The back row looks to have two of the three jerseys filled, with Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen poised to be at openside and No.8 respectively, but the battle to wear No.6 between Jordi Murphy and Marcus Rea will likely be a late call, with the former just back from injury but the latter in sparkling form since December.

And at scrum-half, John Cooney and Nathan Doak are both quality operators, with the 20-year-old now taking game-time off the long-standing first choice after his strong start to the season.

Rob Herring and Marty Moore look likely to be the starters at hooker and tighthead prop respectively to round out the pack, while although Luke Marshall has been very impressive at centre on his return from long-term injury, it would be a shock if head coach McFarland did not go with the ever-impressive Stuart McCloskey and James Hume in the midfield.

Ulster will name their team to face Toulouse on Friday at 12pm.