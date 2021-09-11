Ulster Women denied landmark victory as Connacht snatch interpro draw in Galway

Connacht 12-12 Ulster

Ulster had to settle for a draw to conclude their inter-provincial campaign, getting the better of Connacht for long spells in Galway but only coming away with a 12-12 stalemate.

After heavy defeats at the hands of Munster and Leinster in recent weeks, Ulster will end their season buoyed by the performance yet feeling this game where the opponents were shown three cards was a real opportunity to secure a first win since 2012.

As the game began, it looked for all the world that it was going to be more of the same for the visitors.

Just as they had in their previous two games, Neill Alcorn's side went behind having barely had time to draw breath.

On this occasion, it was centre Catherine Martin creating the opening for her midfield partner Shannon Tuohey to go over.

At that stage, another big score looked in the offing, especially when Connacht launched another attack soon after.

Kelly McCormill got over the ball to force a good turnover though, the key defensive intervention seeming to turn the tide.

It sparked what was by a distance Ulster's best period of the season.

With the restored trio of Ashleigh Orchard, Ella Durkin and Claire Boles all prominent, the visitors spent long periods applying the pressure.

Playing with the benefit of a dominant scrum, indeed it was Durkin and Orchard who looked to have combined to have forced a line-break but a knock-on abruptly halted the advance.

It was the same pair who cut frustrated figures when Orchard's pass to Durkin just arched away from the full-back's grasp and, even with Moya Griffin sent to the bin, Ulster couldn't turn their territorial advantage into points before the turn.

Inaccuracy at the most crucial of times continued to be the northern province's undoing but, just as Connacht were returned to 15, they were shown another yellow when Ursula Sammon tackled Fern Wilson high.

Jemma Farrell had to be alert to hack clear when Orla Dixon looked to strike on the counter but the number ten would soon be involved in controversy.

Both her and her opposing fly-half Nicole Fowley were sent from the field, Farrell for ten minutes, Fowley for the remainder, after an incident picked up by the assistant referee.

Playing 14 against 13, Ulster finally made their superiority tell on the hour mark. With Orchard directing traffic well, Ulster worked from left to right and back again with replacement Helen McGhee eventually going over.

Without their goal-kicker, skipper Beth Creggan put up her hand, the hooker knocking the conversion over like a seasoned expert to tie the game at seven.

With the game at 14-a-side for a brief period, it was the returned Sammon who crossed for Connacht but the wing couldn't get near Shannon Buller after the replacement was set away by Ilse van Staden.

With neither try converted, the game remained all square with six minutes left and at that stage it still felt like there was a winning score to be had.

Refusing to settle for the draw, Ulster tried time and time again to play out from deep in their own territory but, despite the clock ticking over 85 minutes, they could not make the needed headway.