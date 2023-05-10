Ulster Women looking for new head coach as Neill Alcorn joins new IRFU Pathway set-up

The Ulster Rugby women will go into next season under a fresh coaching ticket with Neill Alcorn set to take up a new post with the IRFU.

The Union today confirmed it was creating eight roles in the women's game that will work out of new Provincial Centres of Excellence, one of which is to be established in Belfast.

Alongside a centre at Queen's, Dublin City University, SETU Carlow, NUI Galway and the University of Limerick will also house the new institutions.

Each will aim to identify and attract local players between the ages of 16 and 23 and offer them a clear pathway to representing Ireland at international level.

Alcorn will act as the Talent Coach for the centre in Belfast with Paul Heasley, presently the Athletic Development Lead with Ulster, to be named the Athletic Performance Coach.

Former Irish internationals Niamh Briggs and Larissa Muldoon will take up similar positions based in Munster and Connacht respectively, with the IRFU viewing the roles as "further investment and commitment to developing and inspiring a new generation of talent."

"Following a rigorous recruitment search, we are pleased to appoint such a high calibre of coaches to these key positions within the WNTS (Women's National Talent Squad) structure," said IRFU WNTS and Talent ID Manager Katie Fitzhenry.

"Niamh Briggs and Larissa Muldoon are two former internationals and bring a wealth of experience to the roles, with Larissa recently working closely with our next generation of players as Ireland Under-18 Head Coach and Niamh working with the current senior team as backs coach.

"Matt Gill and Neill Alcorn have been central figures within the women's game in recent years, coaching with Leinster and Ulster respectively, and we're delighted to have them on board as we all strive to advance players to a level where they can pull on the green jersey."

Alcorn had been the women's head coach in Ulster since 2021, taking up the reins having previously worked as a rugby development officer.

With the inter-pro championship set for a return to its August spot in the calendar, Ulster's new coaching ticket will be seeking a first win over an Irish rival since 2012.