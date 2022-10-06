Ulster yet to see the very best of me, insists Marcus Rea as he prepares for Ospreys reunion

Rugby

There is no time for sentiment in this game, but the last battle with the Ospreys proved to be the moment of ignition in Marcus Rea’s Ulster career.

It was last December in Swansea when he was sprung from the bench with time slipping away in a collision which the visitors narrowly lost.

Yet even with that outcome, Rea made an impression.

Even though the flanker had also been introduced as a sub in the previous round, which had seen Ulster take a very rare win over Leinster in Dublin, what he produced with just 17 minutes on the clock at the Liberty Stadium was enough to convince Dan McFarland that Rea had something of substance to offer.

Not only that, but it also instilled the belief within Rea himself that he could cut it in the big time of the URC and have a decent pop at managing Europe.

Sometimes that’s all it takes. An opportunity is offered, and the player stakes his claim with both hands.

From there, Rea started in 16 of his next 18 games, playing knockout rugby in both Europe and the URC and looking inked in on the team sheet as one of Ulster’s most consistent performers whether playing at six or seven.

“I came on at the Ospreys and got two turnovers and that really gave me a lot more confidence,” the 25-year-old explained.

“I remember coming off that Ospreys game thinking, ‘I can definitely play here and take this jersey’.

“Thankfully I haven’t looked back yet and week on week I’m really very focused on getting better.”

This week he could be going head-to-head with Justin Tipuric, still one of the mightiest exponents of back-row play in the game and now fighting fit for the Welsh region after a lengthy spell out with injury, though he was rested for last week’s thumping result over Glasgow.

Watching how other exponents of his position go about their business has been very much part of Rea’s learning curve, though when it comes to name checking he chooses a certain All Black legend as one inspiration.

“There are some aspects from players that you try to take and nab when it comes down to some of their own tricks,” Rea explained.

“I remember watching Richie McCaw and it is just something that you pick up from looking at how he played.

“And that was trail lines and, well, whatever really, it’s funny because two or three games after seeing that you notice that you are getting yourself in situations where it (observing McCaw) is kind of starting to pay off for you.”

Yet no player can afford to plateau once he is functioning at this level.

Rea knows that a more prominent display than the one produced in the teeming rain for the loss to Leinster will have to be produced and especially if Tipuric is in the starting side for the Ospreys and intent on doing damage all over the park with his support lines, strong carries and breakdown work.

And with Duane Vermeulen back around the place — it is not entirely clear if he will come straight in for Saturday’s round four encounter — it means that Rea will be battling hard with older brother Matty and Nick Timoney to secure his starting spot on the flank.

If it comes to making a choice, Marcus’ breakdown presence ought to swing it his way when pruning three into two to feature alongside Vermeulen.

Rea the younger’s ability to read situations has been notably good since his breakthrough last season.

“The more you do it, you start to see different pictures and the earlier you can see them the earlier you can make your decision,” was how he explained being in the right place at the right time for a poach.

“It was sort of through the years seeing those pictures, especially in games, and you can get to a stage nearly that you can see a carry happening that you can almost be there, you could be 70-30 that this is going to be an opportunity.

“I have a good baseline of the rules of the game, you have to, especially with the breakdown because it is a situation that varies from week to week, ref to ref, and it is something that you need to know quite well when you are pushing the boundaries.

“Sometimes when you step over them (the boundaries) you have to step back and maybe hold back for a few (poaches) but if there are ones more obvious, I’ll go for them.”

Should the clash with Tipuric come about this weekend, it will be a significant staging post in Rea’s rise.