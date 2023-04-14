Ulster’s care during injury earned my loyalty, says Jacob Stockdale

Ulster star Jacob Stockdale has described his decision to stay at Ravenhill as a “no-brainer” thanks to the care he was shown during his lengthy injury struggles.

The 27-year-old managed just four games for the side in 15 months between September 2021 and November 2022 for what was the longest spell on the sidelines of his career. While the time off the pitch did see Stockdale lose his central contract, he is thrilled to be sticking around on a two-year provincial deal.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he said. “It was a frustrating season for me last time in terms of not being able to get on the pitch and during that time I realised just how much I missed it.

“Whenever you’re in the tough parts, it shows peoples’ true colours and I felt incredibly supported by everyone at the club.

“Getting back on the pitch this season has been brilliant. I’m just happy to be sticking around for another couple of years and seeing what we can do with an exciting squad.”