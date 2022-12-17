Ulster’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle set for Aviva Stadium as chief executive Jonny Petrie left ‘frustrated’ by decision

Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against French side La Rochelle will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a decision which has ‘frustrated’ chief executive Jonny Petrie.

Ulster were due to take on the defending European champions at Ravenhill this evening, however European Professional Club Rugby chiefs determined on Friday that the pitch was unplayable and so the tie would have to be switched.

That means the game will instead be played behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium, with the same kick-off time of 5.30pm, just with no fans in attendance.

It is a far from ideal situation for Ulster, who were pushing for the option of postponing the game by 24 hours and playing it at Ravenhill on Sunday instead, but that was not a satisfactory option for EPCR.

Instead, the province stand to potentially lose hundreds of thousands of pounds due to the decision, which will see around 14,000 fans refunded the money they paid for their tickets, details of which will be released next week.

Understandably, it was a decision that did not go down well at Ulster Rugby HQ, with chief executive Petrie taking to social media to voice his displeasure with the decision to not host the game in Belfast.

"Standing in the middle of a firm but playable pitch @KingspanStadium just now. Frustrated doesn’t even come close to covering how I feel right at this moment, if I’m honest. Such a shame for all @UlsterRugby supporters, players and staff,” he wrote on Twitter.

Petrie also revealed in replies to fans that the club have petitioned EPCR to ask lead broadcasters BT Sport to make the game free to air to compensate for it being behind closed doors.