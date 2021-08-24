Ulster’s clash with Saracens a dry run for return to full capacity at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster Rugby will welcome up to 10,000 fans to Kingspan Stadium for next weekend’s glamour friendly with Saracens, raising hopes that their league opener in late September could see an even larger crowd.

Dan McFarland’s men haven’t played in front of such numbers since February of 2020 thanks to the pandemic but the visit of Mark McCall’s three-time European champions could see a return to near-normal numbers.

Access will be limited to the northern province’s season ticket holders this time around with the hope that the game’s successful staging could act as something of a dry run for the first game of the re-branded Ultimate Rugby Championship.

While the introduction of four new South African franchises and subsequent issues with travel restrictions have delayed the confirmation of the 2021/22 fixture list and resulted in several re-drafts, the most recent had Ulster opening up in Belfast against Glasgow the weekend of the 24/25/26 of September.

For the visit of Saracens a week from Friday, fans will be encouraged to make use of rapid Covid-19 tests both before attending the game as well as two and eight days after attending.

While fans will be required to wear masks moving throughout the stadium, and entry and exits will be staggered, there will be no enforced social distancing.