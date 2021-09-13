Ulster’s ‘class’ young talent tipped for league action against Glasgow as ‘pressure’ on Dan McFarland over squad selection

No way through: Billy Vunipola of Saracens is tackled by Andrew Warwick of Ulster. Credit: James Chance/Getty Images

Ulster's Callum Reid (right) is one of the players to have stepped up during pre-season. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Ulster’s Alan O’Connor believes the experience of playing Saracens, both the good and the bad, will stand to the province’s younger squad members in the United Rugby Championship campaign.

Dan McFarland’s side finished up their pre-season slate with a 33-3 win over the three-time European champions in London on Thursday, an eye-catching turn-around from the week prior when going down 45-21 against the same opposition in Belfast.

With their Irish international contingent having featured only sparingly across the two games, plenty of the squad’s less established figures got the opportunity to catch their coach’s eye ahead of the new league campaign, which begins on September 24 with a visit from Glasgow.

And in both match action and training, provincial stalwart O’Connor has been impressed.

“Some of the young talent coming through is class and playing a team like Sarries as a young fella, you can take a lot from that,” said the lock.

“All those guys have been good for the Irish-20s and a few have been around before that so they’ve been in a professional set-up for a few years.

“All it takes is a couple of games against a team like Sarries, even though it’s pre-season, to really put yourself on the map.

“We’ve a lot of talent in the squad and those young guys coming in are just adding to it and putting pressure on Dan to pick them.

“The way they carry the ball, the energy they bring, I think we’re in a really good place top to bottom at the minute and it’s going to be interesting to see who gets in for that Glasgow game.”

Ulster can at least now go into the game confident of the attacking structures they have been tweaking in training, their work with the ball looking considerably sharper for the benefit of another week spent on the training paddock.

“We weren’t far off last week,” O’Connor said of the first friendly. “The quality they have, if you’re off half a foot in defence, it’s seven points. I think we were a bit more clued in, had the game heads on a bit more, and we knew what to expect.

“Last week in training we were working a lot on our attack shape, trying a couple of new things.

“There’d been a few teething problems, but I felt we ironed that out and were able to stretch them whenever we could.”

The visit from the Warriors a week on Friday will be an intriguing opener for the northern province. Having won 14 out of 16 league games a season ago only to finish runners-up to Leinster in a format that gave no reward for second place, this newly rebranded URC figures to be both more meritocratic and considerably tougher.

For all the talk about the addition of the four South African franchises, sides like Glasgow looking more like the calibre of outfit we have come to expect would go a long way to lifting the standards of a competition that featured too many mismatches in the last campaign.

“It’s going to be interesting now,” said O’Connor. “I don’t think (the two) teams have changed too much.

“Glasgow had a big clear out a year or two ago and now those guys have been together, been building, and we know more than anyone about a rebuilding process.

“When we’ve played them the last couple of years when they haven’t been at their strongest, but we always expect the best from them. They’re a real gritty team and this is a good springboard for us into the season.

“We have to be very wary about how they’re coming out of the blocks and we have to be sure we meet them. We’ll make sure we get our rest and our recovery and come all guns blazing for the first game.”