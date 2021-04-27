Ulster's Dan McFarland on how Iain Henderson's 'authentic' style makes for good captaincy and why Jack McGrath's picture message is a good sign after surgery

Head coach praises Ulster skipper's mentality since assuming captaincy

Welcome sight: Iain Henderson’s long-awaited return was the sole positive Ulster could take from their loss to Connacht

Positives to be drawn from Ulster's defeat to Connacht on Friday night were few and far between but, regardless of the scoreline, the sight of Iain Henderson in a white jersey once again was at least heartening ahead of this week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester.

Thanks to an elongated international slate and a pair of injuries sustained at the end of Test windows, the Rainbow Cup opener saw the skipper make just his third outing for the province this season, but his availability for this weekend and what has become a make-or-break contest for the side's silverware ambitions can be expected to have a transformative effect upon the visiting pack.

For head coach Dan McFarland, the return of his best forward is important as much for his leadership qualities as his playing ability.

"He has an authentic nature to the way he leads," said McFarland, who made Henderson skipper upon Rory Best's retirement in 2019.

"What I mean by that is that quite often when people take over the captaincy or do it on a bigger stage for the first time, they feel there is a set of requirements for a captain that need to be fulfilled or ticked off, that they have to somehow fill these requirements as if they're boxes that need to be filled.

"Often for a lot of people that means going into areas of their personality that isn't there, it's not them, and that is usually a mistake.

Dan McFarland

"You don't want to change who you are and the main reason for that is people see through it. The reason we exist is because socially we're pretty adept at what we're doing, our DNA has been successful at analysing the way people behave and we want to see people who are true to themselves. Iain is true to himself.

"He is a very logical, calm person. He is somebody who understands what's going on, he knows and understands what is going on and is able to articulate that to another group of guys.

"If you're asking for somebody who is going to burst with angry energy prior to a game, it's not Iain, that is not the way he does it - we've got Alan O'Connor for that.

"Iain is much more cerebral but with that comes a calmness and a confidence that people around him go 'oh yeah, I'll run out onto the pitch with this guy'.

"I played with a few captains who are both ways and he has done a really good job of finding his own space as a captain."

While one former British and Irish Lion has returned to the fold in the past week, another is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Jack McGrath underwent hip surgery in England last week having not played for the side since coming off the bench against Cardiff Blues all the way back in November. Having moved from Leinster in 2019, it has been an injury-interrupted spell with his second province, amounting to fewer than 800 minutes of pitch time.

Still with a deal in place for next year, it will be hoped that the 31-year-old can make a similar recovery to that of his old Leinster team-mate Sean O'Brien, now of London Irish, who had likewise dealt with a long-standing hip injury before his move to England.

With Ulster's loosehead minutes having largely been split between the recently-capped Eric O'Sullivan and long-serving stalwart Andy Warwick, McGrath's return would certainly boost the unit as they look to bring through Academy prospect Callum Reid.

"He's definitely a big miss on the pitch," admitted McFarland of McGrath's lengthy absence.

"We've some good looseheads but the bottom line is that Jack is a British Lion, he's a serial winner, his attitude is that of a serial winner.

"He knows what needs to be done on a personal level, he knows what needs to be done in a team environment.

"Interestingly, Jack's first go-to when he wasn't going to be involved in training wasn't to become a wall-flower. Jack's go-to was to attend every training session, it was to pester Roddy (Grant, forwards coach) and myself to find out what he could do and be doing.

"I've a massive amount of admiration for him not just as a rugby player but as a human being. He desperately wants these fellas to win and he's willing to put his heart and soul into that.

"He's over in England at the minute recovering from his surgery. He sent me a picture of his scar and I think he did it deliberately because he knows I'm squeamish about that sort of thing.

"Adam McBurney must have told him. McBurney missed training one morning to have two teeth pulled and sent me a picture of the two bleeding teeth in the dentist. I was nearly sick and got really angry so I think McBurney put him up to it.

"Jack's scar, it looks like they've replaced his whole leg. But he's in good form taking the mickey out of me."