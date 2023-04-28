Ulster’s Declan Moore and Michael McDonald poised for Connacht loan moves

With lack of game time doubtless being the major factor, Ulster squad members Declan Moore and Michael McDonald are moving on to Connacht for next season.

Both players, with a combined total of four appearances as we approach the end of this season, are heading west on one-year loan deals to join a squad which will be headed by Pete Wilkins, who is taking over from departing director of rugby Andy Friend.

For New Zealand born but Irish qualified hooker Moore, this will be his third move to an Irish province after being brought to Ravenhill at the back end of 2021 from Munster as injury cover.

His only start for Ulster came in February last year when he faced Connacht and marked his debut with a try, but this campaign has only brought two bench appearances for the 26-year-old.

Moore, a former member of the Melbourne Rebels’ squad, has found regular game-time coming his way with Malone in the AIL.

Ireland-born McDonald was brought in by Ulster for the start of the season from Western Force — the 23-year-old emigrated to Australia a decade ago — and though the scrum-half featured on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, he has only togged out for Ulster once when benching against Zebre last November.

As with Moore, McDonald has been mostly employed in the AIL where he played his part in City of Armagh’s successful season which resulted in their promotion to Division 1A.

Both Moore and McDonald are part of the Ulster A squad which is scheduled to play Munster A in Dublin today (kick-off 2.00). The side is led by Dave Shanahan and includes Ian Madigan, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones and John Andrew.