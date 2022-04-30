Ulster's defence stands tall to boost home quarter-final hopes by inflicting first home defeat on Edinburgh

Ulster called on every ounce of their defensive reserves to get back to winning ways against Edinburgh and become the first visiting side to win at the DAM Health Stadium this season.

Coming into the game as losers of four of their last five, Dan McFarland's men will have been buoyed to find themselves in a 16-3 second-half advantage but, after weathering two yellow cards without concession, Mark Bennett's late try set up a grandstand finish.

But just as late heartbreak appeared coming their way, a lengthy rearguard action over the game's final ten minutes saw them home, importantly sealing their place in next season's Champions Cup in the process.

Far from their prettiest win of the season, it was perhaps their most necessary.

Events elsewhere had ensured their play-off place was already secured before kick-off, but there would have been little optimism for those June knock-out games without getting some momentum back on their side here after European heartache at the hands of Toulouse was followed up by last week's limp showing against Munster.

The side had to ride their luck to get these most hard earned of four points, weathering storms both early and late.

There were concerns over Ulster's scrum given the absence of their usual tightheads Marty Moore and Tom O'Toole through injury and suspension respectively, and there were fewer than four minutes on the clock when the set-piece creaked for the first time.

Edinburgh sent the resulting penalty to the corner and Ulster were pinged again for collapsing the subsequent maul.

It was when playing advantage from that infringement that Nick Timoney didn't get low enough on Stuart McInally and ended up spending ten minutes in the sin bin.

Losing both Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey to injury in the opening seven minutes was hardly what a nervy Ulster needed either, but Edinburgh were wasteful in the opening minutes.

And with the hosts blowing some great openings, it was the 14 men who struck first.

Edinburgh, having infringed at four consecutive line-outs, were perhaps fortunate not to be reduced in numbers themselves, but their transgressions allowed the visitors to march from one end of the field to the other. While the forwards couldn't quite get the final rumble going, patience in possession paid off as they worked the ball well close to the line to get Rob Baloucoune over in the corner.

When Timoney returned, his side had won the sin-bin period 7-0.

Edinburgh's discipline was an ongoing issue and, on the 20 minute mark, Doak edged the lead out to ten points from another penalty.

Line-breaks were still coming too easily for Mike Blair's newly expansive side but they remained unable to cash in on the openings they were creating, with two turnovers from a prominent Marcus Rea helping to save Ulster's bacon too.

Another Doak penalty nudged Ulster into a 13-0 advantage, although Edinburgh answered in kind through Argentine Emiliano Boffelli with the last action of the first-half.

Taking their shots at goal rather than going to the corner, Ulster missed an opportunity for the first points after the turn when Doak's penalty came back off a post but they were fortunate that Edinburgh knocked on when trying to exit.

Ethan McIlroy just couldn't finish in the corner when James Hume had done well to work him an opening but Doak would get another chance from the tee and this time would split the uprights.

It would be the young scrum-half's last action of a good showing, with John Cooney sprung from the bench with half an hour remaining.

Ulster's second yellow of the night followed soon after with Alan O'Connor carrying the can for consecutive maul offences. Again Edinburgh couldn't make an immediate breakthrough, with Grant Gilchrist knocking on five metres out.

The seven-man scrum still had a job to do to get out of danger but, to their credit, the set-piece that had been the subject of such pre-match concern once again held firm when needed.

The ball would come straight back at them but a dogged Ulster defensive stand on their own line was rewarded when Edinburgh were pinged for sealing off the ruck. That the passage bled so much of the sin-bin period was an added bonus and, as O'Connor returned, the score still stood at 16-3.

But Scottish international Mark Bennett produced a moment of magic to finally breach the Ulster line, a delightfully measured chip and gather seeing him bring Edinburgh within a score just 11 minutes from the end.

Momentum had shifted decidedly and the sell-out crowd, having been quieted earlier in the contest, were ready to roar their side to the finish line.

Time was ticking away, though, with another knock-on deep in opposing territory proving oh so costly. They would have time for one last attack and in a frantic finish found themselves hammering against the Ulster line in the final minute. A penalty five metres out with just ten seconds left set up the most dramatic of finishes.

The Ulster line was not to be breached again though, their huge defensive effort getting just reward when, after Ulster's 180th tackle of the game, Edinburgh knocked on to bring about the final whistle and send Ulster home with this most needed of victories.

Relive our LIVE blog of all the action below…