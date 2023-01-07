Ulster's disastrous run continues as late Benetton penalty condemns misfiring province to fifth loss in six outings

Ulster's atrocious run continues as they suffered their fifth defeat in their last six games in all competitions as they were beaten 31-29 by Benetton in their United Rugby Championship clash at the Stadio di Monigo.

Once again a late comeback cost Dan McFarland's side as they themselves clawed back a 13-point deficit with 15 minutes to play, only for the 14-man hosts to clinch the win in the dying stages through Rhyno Smith's last gasp penalty that went in off the post.

Ulster will take two bonus points back to Belfast having also scored four tries, but it is scant consolation for a team that are mired in a disastrous run of form and questions will only continue to grow around a crisis of confidence at Ravenhill.

While top spot in the URC is already out of reach as Leinster march on, Ulster's hopes of finishing second and securing home advantage through to the semi-finals are fading fast as they are now six points behind the DHL Stormers having played a game less.

But even more damaging is how bad a psychological blow this will be for the province, who stacked their team for this week - likely at the cost to the side that will held to France to face La Rochelle next week - and still couldn't get the job done.

And with the defending European champions up next, followed by the in-form Sale Sharks and defending URC champion Stormers the week after, there is every chance this losing streak will not ease up any time soon either, which won't help the pressure around the coaching staff.

It had all looked so promising early on in Italy, too, as prop Eric O'Sullivan dived over inside the opening ten minutes after a good run from Nick Timoney, but Benetton roared back with two quick tries from Tomas Albornoz and Onisi Ratave, which put them in front.

A penalty from each of Albornoz and John Cooney meant Ulster headed in at half-time seven points in arrears having fired very few shots in the first half, and they would fall further behind just three minutes into the second half when Albornoz put over a drop goal.

With their backs to the wall, Ulster went back to what they do best and found purchase in their maul, which produced their second try as Rob Herring piloted the set-piece over the line to bring the scoreline back within seven, but Cooney's conversion struck the post - a kick that would prove fatal.

Smith extended the Italians' lead with a sensational long-range penalty before it looked like they had wrapped up the result with 15 minutes to go when an excellent midfield turnover produced their third try of the night, nice hands from Marco Zanon and Smith sending Ignacio Brex over in the corner.

But Smith's missed conversion gave the visitors life and, having shown very little prior to that, it looked like the Irish province had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when Mike Lowry dived over from close range for their third try and then a penalty try as another maul seemed destined to cross the whitewash was illegally sacked looked to have produced a much-needed result with five minutes left on the clock.

They were even aided by Giovanni Pettinelli being sin-binned for his role in the penalty try but, despite having the extra man, McFarland's men couldn't hold out for the win as Smith would have the last laugh with just a couple of minutes remaining showing on the clock.

Cooney was caught offside just inside the Ulster 10m line, the South African pointed to the posts and his kick went over via the left-hand post to condemn the province to yet another painful loss in this wretched run.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!