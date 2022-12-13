Ulster’s European clash against defending champions La Rochelle has no extra meaning despite recent struggles, insists Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insists they will not be treating Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool game against defending champions La Rochelle any differently than they usually would despite their recent dreadful run of form.

Ulster have been in the doldrums in the last two weeks, blowing a 19-point lead against a 14-man Leinster side at the RDS Arena two weeks ago before following it up with a disastrous 39-0 hammering in their opening European game away to Sale Sharks last week.

The run of fixtures don’t get much easier, either, as next on the schedule are Ronan O’Gara’s rampant La Rochelle, the defending champions who arrive in Belfast off the back of slaughtering Northampton Saints 46-12 in France.

With no points on the board – either pool points or match points – this weekend’s game takes on massive significance for Ulster, who know that a win is almost a necessity if they want to make the knockouts, particularly with a trip to the Stade Marcel-Deflandre looming in the new year.

But McFarland claims that nothing changes for them despite the context behind the fixture, with the head coach believing that this game was always going to be a massive game regardless of what form they arrived in.

“Any game in the Champions Cup is massive in its own right,” countered McFarland.

"If (the game) is bigger, it's one per cent bigger in the context in that it's 97 per cent, 98 per cent match. That's the bigness involved in this situation. It's really exciting in and of itself.

"You don't want to make it all about what happened last week, it is what it is. The approach might be slightly different if we went to Sale and won by 40 points, it might have a slightly different angle to it. It is what it is.”

Still, it has been a rough start to the week for the province as they trawled through the aftermath of that crushing loss at the AJ Bell Stadium, the first time they’ve been whitewashed since 2008 and the first time in an European match in the club’s history.

Sale proved too good in every facet, beating Ulster at the scrum, the maul and in the backs, running in four tries in the second half after opening up a 15-0 at the interval.

After the loss to Leinster the week prior, and having promised a reaction this time last week, McFarland repeated that sentiment this time around too, but also admitted they had to wear the embarrassment of failing to produce against the Sharks.

“We've got to own a 39-0 defeat, don't we?” he lamented. “It's very difficult when you're a very honest group like these guys are, we measure ourselves by certain standards.

"We'll look at what we think we got wrong and have a good look at how we fix that. I'll come back to the point, it was a 39-0 defeat. We can play a lot better than that so we have to own that. We were bitterly disappointed with our performance.

“But I'd rather be playing the European champions who put 40-odd points on Northampton in one half of rugby than playing a URC game.

"The challenge for us this week, and what we've talked about, is having a reaction. What happened at the weekend is the kind of situation where that's what we want to look for: a reaction. I know I'll see that at the weekend.

"Whatever the context, whoever you're playing, makes it easier to be on the money against a team as good as them, one of the best two teams in Europe.”

McFarland also confirmed that Ireland centre James Hume is likely to miss Saturday’s game as he undergoes the Return to Play Protocols after sustaining a head injury in the loss to Sale.

Winger Jacob Stockdale is also being assessed for a knee/ankle injury, but there could be some good news as both John Cooney and Iain Henderson are tracking well to return for the clash with the European champions.