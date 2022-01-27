Ulster’s exciting backline will always deliver if we give them good ball, insists prop Marty Moore

On the charge: Ulster’s Marty Moore in action against Clermont last week in the Heineken Champions Cup. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

When Marty Moore talks of work-rate you know he means so much more than scrummaging and hitting rucks.

The tighthead prop is entirely comfortable talking about playing the game at pace and how watching Ulster’s backline do their thing is actually an inspiration for his fellow forwards rather than something that punctures them in terms of support running.

Not far off 31, the former Leinster and Wasps player should be in his prime as a prop and when involved this season has demonstrated his hunger for carrying and tackling as Ulster have sought to crank up the tempo of their game.

Though he has not been playing as frequently this season as he would have liked, due to various niggles, other issues and postponed matches, the hope is that he can now put in a consistent body of work when it comes to being regularly deployed as the province begin a punishing five-game block of URC matches – including the rescheduled inter-pros against Connacht and Leinster – during the Six Nations period.

He certainly appears to be a player enjoying his rugby while relishing Ulster’s European form and style of play.

“There’s been a lot of talk about our young backline,” says Moore, who won the last of his 10 Ireland caps in 2015’s dramatic Six Nations title win.

“It’s great to see them taking charge in games.

“It’s exciting to look at those guys and see what they can do and giving them a platform and knowing they will deliver.

“We were maybe looked at as being a bit one-dimensional for a while there and relied heavily on forward play and mauling, I think the guys (in the backline) who have been making the headlines for the last few weeks are coming into their own now.”

You might have thought he would have left it at that, but Moore continues the theme though, clearly, a number of said backline stars – Robert Baloucoune, Michael Lowry, and James Hume – will be absent with Ireland this weekend while injuries are also cutting deep into Ulster's resources.

“It puts more of an onus on us (the forwards) to give them a good platform, knowing that if we do just that, they are going to execute and punish teams," he adds.

“It’s like supporters watching the game, when I get home and review the game it is exciting watching what they can do and know what they are capable of.

“The one word is suppose is ‘exciting’, you just want to get them the ball in time and space and see what they can do for you."

The Dubliner has also been showing his own pretty decent vein of form for some time even though, as he points out, he has, so far, not featured as much as usual this term.

Ulster appreciate his work and, even with Ireland squad member Tom O’Toole on the books, have rewarded Moore with a new contract which will keep him around Kingspan Stadium until 2024.

“I think I’ve got a lot of rugby left in me and I’d like to think I’m probably hitting some of my best rugby now,” Moore states.

“I’d like to think I’m probably producing more quality rugby and had more impacts in games and more involvements during those matches.”

As for tomorrow evening and the return to URC action, Moore lays it on the line regarding Ulster’s need to avoid slipping to any more reverses in the competition – they have already lost three times in eight games – and how their European form must now be brought to the league.

“We have spoken about it, this is a big part of our year now, the Six Nations period, especially with games that weren’t scheduled (for this time).

“We have five games that could make or break our ambitions in the league this year and we’re going to do it with some of our squad away so that responsibility lies with the rest of us that are here.

“It is a challenge that we kind of look forward to taking on as a group.

“There is no room for error, it is getting to the business end of the season in the league and the Champions Cup.

“We are very aware of all that and hopefully we can get the results to put us in a good position come the spring.

"We know a lot about what (Scarlets) do obviously with Dwayne Peel being there after being a coach with us and (overseeing) our attacking structures for the last few years.

"We won’t take them lightly. They could turn up and not be at the races, but more likely than that they’re going to be really keen to hit the ground running.”

You can guarantee Moore will be ready for action come tomorrow evening.

"My sole ambition is to put good performances in for Ulster, it’s what I want to do.

"It’s my job and I’m really enjoying it at the moment.”

More career highlights for Ulster's tighthead prop are hopefully about to follow.