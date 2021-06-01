Ulster’s final Rainbow Cup tie looks poised to survive Edinburgh Covid scare

Ulster Rugby look set to conclude their season on the pitch despite yesterday’s news of a positive Covid-19 case in the Edinburgh squad.

Were Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield to have been cancelled, it would have been the second game in succession nixed by Covid cases for the northern province having previously avoided such postponements all season.

Dan McFarland’s side saw last weekend’s penultimate game of the season cancelled at less than 48 hours notice after four positive tests in their own squad, with the match points awarded to Scarlets as a result.

"(Monday) training at the club has been cancelled as a precaution and the entire squad and playing staff were tested early (Monday) morning,” read a statement from Edinburgh Rugby. "Further updates on the squad will be issued as appropriate.

“The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group.

“The club’s Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at BT Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

Neither Ulster nor Edinburgh are in contention for Rainbow Cup honours, sitting bottom and third from bottom respectively with just one win between them. Only the league leaders from the northern section will advance to play against a South African side on June 19.