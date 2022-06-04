Ulster’s flawless execution was key reason behind URC quarter-final success over Munster, says Dan McFarland

Ulster's Nick Timoney charges through for a try in their URC quarter-final against Munster (INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

Not for the first time this season, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was left praising his side's back-line after their thumping URC quarter-final success over Munster in Belfast.

While the battle of the breakdown was the most anticipated contest coming into this last eight tie, those departing Ravenhill on Friday evening did so with the names of Ulster's thrilling backs on their lips.

James Hume was truly exceptional in front of the watching Ireland head coach Andy Farrell but perhaps the complete nature of the showing from those wearing jerseys nine through to 15 was best summed up by the second of the side's five tries when all touched the ball en route to Stewart Moore crossing the whitewash.

From that point on in a game they ultimately won 36-17, Ulster never looked back against opposition they had lost to three times in a row and twice already this season.

"If you play a quarter-final, you've got to play Munster and you've already lost to them twice in the year, they're a difficult team to beat," said McFarland.

"We've found them difficult to beat and most teams find them very difficult to beat. For them to come more or less full bore, and us score 36 points, it's a testament to the lads.

"Some of our set-piece plays, the two we got tries off, were brilliantly thought out by (attack coach) Dan Soper, well coached during the week, and literally perfectly executed at the weekend.

"The first one was outstanding. James Hume's hands, Robert Baloucoune's pace, the offload from Ethan McIlroy for the second time in two games, and people won't have noticed the pass from John Cooney, it was zipped and it was perfectly into Billy's (Burns) hands. Billy's hands were perfect, it was an excellent set-piece play.

"Munster are a team that, unless you break them early, it becomes very difficult to break them down so we needed that.

"I thought that was quality."

Ulster will have to wait to find out who they will play in the last four until a victor emerges from Saturday evening's clash between the Stormers and Edinburgh in Cape Town but regardless of opponent McFarland knows that this resounding interpro success will count for little if not replicated next weekend.

"I think we've got more strings to our bow now than we had 12 months ago but a lot of it will come down to how we're playing at that time," he added of his side's silverware chances. "If you'd asked me five weeks ago before we played Edinburgh, I'd have been a little bit concerned.

"At that time we weren't playing our best rugby. We'd played our best rugby over the Christmas period and in our Champions Cup games at that stage.

"Then, after the Six Nations, we had a little bit of a dip and didn't play brilliantly, particularly in attack.

"But the last couple of games we've started to show a bit more what we're about, probably with a bit of a change of mindset in how we approach it.

"At this stage of the season you have to be efficient in both attack and defence to win games.

"It doesn't matter whether it's Munster, Stormers, Edinburgh, whoever it is, you've got to be able to score points to win games."