Ulster's knockout defeats leave a 'sour taste' but plans for progress are already in motion, says McFarland

Toulouse 36 Ulster 8

As their 2019/20 season ended a full 51 weeks after it began, Ulster found themselves with nothing left to give and no answer for a superior Toulouse who deservedly advanced to the Champions Cup last four.

Having suffered a similar fate against Leinster in the previous Saturday's PRO14 final, for the second week in a row the result was decided long before the final whistle with Ulster forced to return home knowing they're a better side than they ever managed to show when it mattered most.

After conceding a first try before the three minute-mark, a long afternoon beckoned and yet as half-time approached, the score was just 8-3. Toulouse would score again just before the break, while adding three more after the turn gave the final scoreline a more fair reflection of the gap between the two sides on the day.

In the end, it was nothing more than hypothetical but an Ulster playing the way they did over the course of this competition in the winter would surely have relished the chance to make a game of it in those first 40 minutes.

That version of this side has not been seen for some time, however, and their curious form, or lack thereof, out of lockdown will now inevitably colour the perception of a campaign in which the best moments were decidedly front-loaded, even though the undoubted high watermark was just two weeks ago in Murrayfield.

Despite winning that domestic semi-final, Ulster led for only nine minutes across the five games played since lockdown ended, their best form left behind them on the wrong side of the pandemic-enforced stoppage.

Having done so much good work to get to both the final of the PRO14 and the last eight of Europe, their peak levels were never reached after the resumption of play and, at a time when they had to face two of the best sides in Europe eight days apart, nothing less was required.

Ending with back-to-back defeats will be both bitterly disappointing and an unwanted reminder of the gap between themselves and the very, very best. In the simplest possible terms, that margin proved to be worth 50 points over the course of just 160 minutes.

"It has to," Dan McFarland bluntly admitted when asked whether recent weeks would sour the overall view of his second season in charge.

"I don't think it's (even) the results that sour the feeling but it's the way that we're playing.

"When you look at what we've been up against, five away games, two against Leinster, one against Edinburgh in a semi-final, and one here against Toulouse in a quarter; you look at those fixtures and, even if you were playing well, you'd be flying by the seat of your pants.

"But the sour note is that I haven't managed to get us in a position where we're playing as well as we can.

"Given the (level of) competition and given that it's away from home, it doesn't take us to be off by much and that's what it's proved in the end."

Ulster know they won't face a winger as slippery as Cheslin Kolbe again for some time, nor a side where he is just one of numerous World Cup winners, and yet this yardstick, and the one to which they measured themselves a week ago, won't be far from their thoughts as they negotiate their way through the lesser fixtures to come before they have a chance to put this last fortnight right.

"I already know what we're focusing on going into next season," said McFarland. "There's already been a fair bit of thinking on it and now there'll be a lot of work put into it going forward.

"The bottom line is, prior to lockdown, we were playing really well. We earned ourselves a place in a league semi-final, we earned our place in a Champions Cup quarter-final with five wins in our pool games, we won a semi-final away from home, we played in my first final as a coach, a lot of guys' first finals as Ulster players.

"When we look back on it, putting aside the performances here, we have to say we did a pretty good job and it'll be the same process (next season). We want to win silverware as a club. We think that we're a club that can achieve that. Do we deserve it at the moment? No, we don't but it's not for lack of trying."

Those plans for next season will, of course, have to be expedited, one further consequence of the coronavirus being that there is to be no 'off-season' with the 2020/21 campaign set to begin next weekend.

At present, there is neither a confirmed fixture list nor structure for a PRO14 that will at the very least begin without the South African sides and McFarland revealed that the early slate will likely see some new faces blooded after five weeks of largely relying on his heavy hitters.

"I've thought about this a lot coming into the period," he said.

"How do we look back on the season? We have to take the lessons but for this next period of games leading into Christmas, we don't even know what the competition will look like. For us, we'll take a few days down. We've a lot of battered bodies and we've played a lot of high profile games.

"I anticipate that this next period of games will be an opportunity to broaden our squad.

"We've had five games that have been focused on the key men in the team and now there's an opportunity to take a look at the guys coming through and see if they can stake a claim. I think the nature of the competition, the fact that it will be a bit wishy-washy this year, will allow us to do that."