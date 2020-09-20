Ulster's long season comes to crushing end as five-star Toulouse prove too good in Champions Cup quarter-final

At the very end of Ulster's longest season, this daunting trip to Toulouse had the feel of one game too far.

Having earned their position in the quarter-finals all the way back in mid-January, by the time they ultimately got to the last eight, they were without their best player in the injured Marcell Coetzee, wearied from five games in five weeks after six months of inactivity, and stung by last weekend's loss in the Guinness PRO14 final.

And if all that felt like less than ideal preparation for one of Europe's leading lights, then the pre-match loss of starting tight-head Tom O'Toole, conceding a score from Toulouse's first attack, and enough in-game injuries that John Cooney ended the afternoon as a try-scoring winger all felt like ingredients in the recipe for a chastening day at the office - and so it proved, Toulouse running out 36-8 winners.

In the absence of Ulster's own star Springbok, Toulouse were thankful for theirs, Cheslin Kolbe winning man of the match and providing all of his side's first-half points, though by the end of the game, those scores felt some time ago.

Two and a half minutes had been all it took for the World Cup winner to make his mark on the game, going over in the corner after Toulouse started with ominous attacking intent.

For all the work Ulster will have done this week to ensure they kept things tight against one of the most free-flowing ball-playing units in Europe, the French side were able to manufacture plenty of space with James Hume getting treatment on the ground.

The offloading game for which the four-time winners of this competition are known was evident throughout these early stages, albeit with a degree of rust having only played twice in the Top 14 since coming out of lockdown.

And while Ulster tried to fight fire with fire, playing with a real sense of adventure themselves, their passes too often didn't stick and the 80 or so metres gained by Antoine Dupont off nothing more than one missed tackle showed the need to at the very least hit their straps defensively in all areas of the pitch.

The great entertainers were happy to try and build a score early, although Ulster were fortunate that Thomas Ramos' pushed one of his first penalty attempts wide of the uprights when Jack McGrath had been pinged at the break-down.

When Cooney knocked one over after 25 minutes to make it 8-3, that six-point swing will have left the visitors feeling good about the state of the scoreboard given all those early set-backs and scarcity of ball.

The host's full-back missed another from the tee, leading to Ulster's longest period of sustained pressure of the half, although loose work in contact allowed Toulouse to turn it over.

In a game that felt like it was yet to really spark into life compared to what had gone before this weekend, half-time loomed. Having trailed by five with the conversion to come after only 150 seconds, to have got to 40 minutes trailing by the same margin would have felt like a decent return for Dan McFarland's men. Unfortunately for them, the half would end just as it began, with Kolbe making light work of the white jerseys between himself and the try line. They'd never be so close again, Toulouse still having three more tries left in them.

An early maul after the restart gave Ulster the chance to secure the all-important first score of the second-half, but Samoan international Joe Tekori came up with a huge turnover deep in his own '22'.

When instead it was Toulouse who struck first, there was to be no coming back. Again tackles didn't stick and, when Stefane Guitoune wriggled into the open field, he even had enough time to adjust his shorts before setting Dupont in under the posts.

Timely turnovers would keep it very much a one-sided affair on the scoreboard while given their makeshift back-line and an 19-point hole, the last twenty minutes of a tough afternoon and long season had the feel of the end of a school year for Ulster. There was no option but to put the time in even if there was nothing else going to be achieved.

Former Connacht man Pita Ahki and Ramos would add further scores, the final score of 36-8 a rout even with Cooney providing the game's final score from his makeshift position on the left wing.

And so Ulster's once promising season comes to an end with back-to-back defeats at the hands of two of Europe's best sides, a trio of knock-out games over the past three weeks indicative of both the strides made to get here and the long distance still to travel in order to get where they want to go.

There will be no long summer of contemplation for Dan McFarland and his men this time around though...the new season less than two weeks away.

Relive all the action on our live blog: