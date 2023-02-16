Ulster’s Nick Timoney believes old pal Caelan Doris is the best player in the world

All the usual topics from match week had been aired when there was a departure from the norm to allow Caelan Doris into the conversation.

With the Ireland No.8 currently in truly outstanding form, the moment seemed opportune to mention him in the presence of Nick Timoney. After all, both are products of Blackrock College and played together in the Leinster Senior Schools’ Cup.

Indeed, Timoney skippered Blackrock when they lifted the trophy back in 2014, leading a team which included Hugo Keenan, Joey Carbery and a 15-year-old Doris.

Though it was perhaps not exactly ideal for Timoney to be talking things Ireland after having been left out of Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad, the 27-year-old was still well up for handling the query over Doris’ rise to prominence. In fact, it almost seemed a welcome distraction from Ulster’s return to URC action on Friday night at Glasgow Warriors and their pressing need to leave Scotstoun with a rare win.

“To me he (Doris) looks like probably the best player in the world at the moment,” said Timoney. “Maybe that’s a bit dramatic to say but he’s always had unbelievable potential.

“When he was 15 and on our Schools’ Cup team, he was one of the best players and it didn’t look like it fazed him at all.”

And this discussion was by no means merely a misty-eyed one about long departed school days as Timoney has also been able to closely observe the more up to date version of Mayo native Doris, who was born three years after the Ulster back-rower.

The pair of them most recently played together in last November’s autumn Test against Fiji, a game in which Timoney scored twice, and been part of previous national squads.

“In the last six to eight months he’s really stepped up again and has been unbelievably important to Ireland in those last couple of games as well as back in November and over the summer,” he said. “Josh van der Flier is the current World Player of the Year and if Caelan keeps playing the way he is, he’d be my choice to be named as the next one.

“It’s fun to watch Caelan because he’s just so good, and we (at Ulster) also know we’re going to have to play against him (in Europe’s round of 16 knockout tie on April 1).

“That’ll be a challenge but that’s what you want. You want to play against lads like him who are the best in the world because then there’s also an opportunity to prove something to yourself and to achieve something.”

Facing Leinster in Europe’s knockout stages had already cropped up as Timoney outlined what Ulster must do in their remaining six regular season URC fixtures — this three-game sequence starting at Glasgow all involving away trips — with the ultimate and achievable goal a second-place finish in the table.

“Now we’re into season-defining games. Where we’re going to finish in the League (Ulster currently sit third) will be dictated over the next few weeks and it’s a chance to put everything right,” he said with a glance backwards at the province’s rickety 10-match block either side of Christmas.

“In that last block all it was going to take was a couple of wins and things were actually going to seem good and that’s certainly the case now.

“A few more wins and results going in the right direction and we’re going to have some real momentum and buzz about the place and the opportunity to put ourselves into a home Quarter-Final and home Semi-Final spot in the League.

That’s always the goal. You want to win more games and you want to be better prepared going into those Play-Off games regardless of whether they’re home or away.

“But if we can get ourselves home Play-Off games, that’s huge. Leinster are out in front but if we can be at the head of the pack behind them, we’ll feel like we’re in a pretty good place and it’ll all add to the confidence.

“Of course, we also go and play Leinster in the Aviva (in Europe) and the opportunity from that is incredible too as a result there changes everything.”

Friday's match, though, will be quite a tester. Glasgow, unbeaten in their last nine games, are breathing down Ulster’s necks in the URC table. Throw into the mix that the game will be on the Warriors’ artificial surface and the challenge facing the visitors only increases in difficulty.

“It’s huge for our place in the League,” said Timoney. “We know their strengths, and they have a set style they like to play on that pitch, it’s expansive and can be dangerous. It’s a sell-out, so there will also be a hostile crowd, but we’re raring to go.

“I think it could be wet and windy as well so that’ll have its impact too. We’ll see how it goes.”