Ulster's Nick Timoney out to make the most of his opportunity for Ireland in Test match against Fiji

For proof, he need only look around the changing rooms on any given day in BT6.

The 27-year-old, who starts for Ireland against Fiji this afternoon, is one of a host of Ravenhill regulars who have been impressing season after season for their province only to still find international chances limited. Stuart McCloskey’s lack of opportunities prior to last weekend’s injury-curtailed run against the Springboks is well documented, while John Cooney, James Hume and Mike Lowry are among a number of others who may well have expected that their form in the white jersey would have translated to greater opportunities in the Test arena.

Of course, when talking about the No.1 ranked side in the world, a standing only underlined by last week’s win over South Africa, it figures that Irish caps are hardly to be thrown around with abandon. In what is an increasingly hard team to get into, opportunities cannot be passed up when they do arrive.

The wait for another could be long enough regardless.

“It’s nearly a year since I actually last played in the Test team, it was the third game of last year’s November series,” said the back-rower referencing his last cap against Argentina when he was a late promotion to the bench. “I woke up in Belfast on the morning of the game so it’s been like 15, 16 months since I’ve last been picked for a Test match as well. I’m fully aware of that and how hard it is to get in. Once you get your chance you’ve got to go and take it. Nine Tests to go to the World Cup and it’s getting pretty serious.

“The thing is, the competition is so tough but it’s about not feeling sorry for yourself, physically and mentally getting your body back and ready to go. A lot of the time you sort of feel beat up but if you can get yourself going again, you can get yourself in a good place.

“I’m fully aware of how hard minutes are to come by, and games the same. It’s never going to be handed to anyone so you’ve got to put your hand up.”

That was hard to do when Timoney was last in a green jersey, representing the ‘A’ side in their game against a New Zealand XV in the RDS last Friday. On an occasion when the hosts were second best in every department, the breakdown was a particular area of concern.

After that contest, few will have been left thinking they boosted their chances of appearing in today’s rotated senior side. Perspective, Timoney believes, is huge in such moments.

“Listen, I think one of the huge strengths of this team is if you saw the summer tour, after week one we were pretty much hammered by the Maoris in the midweek game and then the Test team weren’t hammered but they lost by a decent score that didn’t reflect the match. But ultimately it’s two losses by 20, 30 points or whatever and things are looking pretty bad, and then we go the rest of the tour three wins from three in New Zealand.

“So I think (it’s) the ability of the leaders and the coaches to maintain that calmness and keep building that belief even through the set-backs.

“Sometimes the set-backs, you see the areas that if you just got them right then everything would have been different, and it almost clarifies things in people’s heads and almost benefits the team.

“I’m not one of those people who believes in losing to get better, you should be doing that when you’re winning, but I think there’s a resilience in this group that it almost doesn’t really matter, as soon as Friday was done, it certainly didn’t hold the Test team back on Saturday and those of us who played, we’ve reviewed it now and parked it so we know what we need to improve on and we’re looking forward rather than back.”

Come 1.00pm this afternoon, Timoney will look to strike the balance between appreciating the significance of the game and treating it as if any other.

“You’ve got to be relaxed and calm, you’ve got to be able to think clearly and you can never go over that edge,” he added. “My nature is to be in the system and do things well and I can do that while still being a bit angry and a bit pumped up.

“I trust myself to not do anything off the wall. You want to just stay relaxed until the game comes because you don’t’ want to waste all your energy three days before the game or whatever. Relax, visualise what’s going to happen on Saturday and when it comes to the time you go at it hard.”