Ulster's Ospreys clash given green light after latest Covid testing

Ulster have been cleared to take on Ospreys in Swansea tomorrow after their latest PCR testing returned no further positive results.

One positive case of Covid-19 in the senior squad and one in the Academy had been reported after Tuesday's round of testing but the IRFU have said this afternoon that those instances, and two earlier at Munster, were the only ones at the four provinces this week.

That means Ulster will be at Liberty Stadium looking to go two from two to start their PRO14 campaign with head coach Dan McFarland making seven changes to the 23 that beat Benetton with a bonus-point last Friday night.

Marcus Rea will make his first Ulster start as he comes into the back-row, slotting in alongside his brother Matty and Marcell Coetzee with Sean Reidy dropping to the bench and last week's debutant David McCann making way.

Alan O'Connor returns to the second-row alongside Iain Henderson with Sam Carter absent and Kieran Treadwell taking Dave O'Connor's place among the replacements.

There's no change up front where Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all go again, as does last week's promising midfield pair of Stewart Moore and James Hume.

Ian Madigan and Matt Faddes will get their first run outs of the season, taking the places of Mike Lowry and Craig Gilroy respectively, while Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle and John Cooney are all retained.

The front-row replacements - Adam McBurney, Eric O'Sullivan and Gareth Milasinovich - will again back-up the starters, while a 6/2 split on the bench sees Greg Jones come in as the extra forward substitute and Dave Shanahan, rather than Alby Mathewson, will expect to spell Cooney in the second-half.

ULSTER TEAM: Jacob Stockdale; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O'Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Louis Ludik, Sean Reidy.