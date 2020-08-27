Ulster's PRO14 tie against Leinster to go ahead despite eight positive coronavirus tests in Academy

Ulster's senior squad were able to return to training on Wednesday and Saturday's game with Leinster will go ahead despite eight cases of Covid-19 among their Academy squad.

Players were kept away from Kingspan Stadium earlier in the week after news of the positive tests in their under-age set-up, but were given the all-clear to return after the latest round of results arrived.

With zero positive tests in Leinster too, it means Saturday's trip to Dublin will be played as planned with both provinces already having confirmed their spots in the PRO14 play-offs.

The eight positive tests within Ulster bring the total in Irish rugby to nine with Munster having also returned one positive case, again involving their Academy, two weeks ago.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented, "We have now had two occurrences of Covid and while the primary focus and concern will always be player health it is good to see that the systems and protocols that have been put in place are working.

"We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment."