Ulster’s Quarter-Final with Connacht to be under the Friday night lights

Nick Timoney said Ulster was happy to have a potential Semi-Final at home after travelling to South Africa last season — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Having acquired the knowledge on Saturday evening that they will face Connacht in next week’s URC Quarter-Final at Ravenhill, Ulster now know that this knockout tie will take place on Friday, May 5 at 7.35pm.

So, it’s advantage Dan McFarland’s squad not only in hosting an Irish derby but also at the preferred time of a Friday evening.

Should they navigate their way past Connacht then Ulster will, of course, remain in Belfast for the Semi-Finals and meet whoever has come through the clash involving the Stormers and Bulls.

The South African derby will be played in Cape Town on Saturday May 6 with a 2.30pm UK time start while Leinster — who despite losing for the first time this season when playing at the Bulls last weekend still finished 11 points clear of Ulster at the top of the table — then come up against the Sharks at 5.00pm for their Quarter-Final at the Aviva Stadium.

The remaining Quarter-Final pits Munster up against Glasgow at Scotstoun at 7.35pm and is also on May 6.

The Semi-Finals will be played on the weekend of May 12-13 and the final is due to be held on May 27 at the venue of the highest ranked team who are still left standing.

“Last year, to find out and travel out to South Africa within 48 hours is something that wasn’t ideal,” recalled Nick Timoney of having to hot-foot it to Cape Town where Ulster lost to subsequent champions the Stormers with the last kick of the Semi.

“It’s nice knowing that if we get a result in the Quarter-Final, we know exactly where we’ll be for the Semi.

“For everyone, us psychologically, the fans to have another game at home and I assume financially for the club, it’s a better outcome than last year.”