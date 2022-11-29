Ulster's recent ill-discipline isn’t a major issue ahead of Leinster clash: Dan McFarland

Rugby

If once is an accident, twice a coincidence and three times a pattern, observers of Ulster Rugby will be keeping a keen eye on the northern province’s dealings with the man in the middle at the RDS against Leinster this weekend.

Second in the URC standings ahead of what will be a top of the table clash in Dublin on Saturday night, Dan McFarland’s men are also one off the top of the log when it comes to discipline.

Only the Ospreys have been pinged on fewer occasions than Ulster’s 66, while the Sharks and Glasgow are the two sides to have been shown fewer than the three yellow cards given to the Ravenhill side.

Evidently, therefore, it has been an area of strength for McFarland’s outfit this season. But the past two games, against Munster and Zebre with a three-week break in between, have been something of an aberration.

It would be wrong to suggest Ulster have paid the penalty for their transgressions, as they did after all take nine points from the fixtures including a first win in Thomond Park since 2014.

And, of course, there is not always a direct correlation between success and penalty count — Leinster have won every game this season despite only three sides having been penalised more.

But in a League where the margins have proven to be very fine, and even if it seems akin to splitting hairs following victories, the province were clearly frustrated by the 26 penalties conceded and the three yellow cards shown to them across their two most recent outings.

“Discipline killed us in the first half,” said forwards coach Roddy Grant after Zebre on Friday, while Tom Stewart admitted “discipline really let us down”.

The mood had seemingly softened by the time the squad had reconvened to prepare for a big week ahead.

“I don’t think I’m ever happy but it’s five points and we played a lot of good rugby,” said McFarland as he began to look towards Leinster.

“Our second try was one of the best we’ve scored since I’ve been here. It included a lot of the technical stuff that we’ve been working on since I’ve been here so that was very encouraging.

“Other elements of our game were really good. Defensively we did a really good job, probably got a bit narrow on occasion, certainly for their first try. Our maul went well.

“Ultimately in the first half we were a little bit ill-disciplined. We didn’t understand what the referee wanted or rather didn’t understand early enough what the referee wanted.”

In an era when ‘work-ons’ are a central part of the post-match lexicon, head coach McFarland resisted the temptation to suggest the baby would be thrown out with the bath water.

“I don’t think it needs that much addressing,” he said.

“We’ll talk about the very particular elements of where we were ill-disciplined but going into that game we were averaging just over eight penalties a game. We’re the most disciplined team in the League.

“It’s certainly not something I’d be concerned about going beyond the technicalities of the offences.”

Complicating matters, too, is the notion that discipline is not exactly a coachable trait in the same way as attack, defence and the set-piece.

“It’s an interesting one,” McFarland continued. “You don’t work on discipline, you work on techniques needed within the game that lead to you being disciplined.

“If you’re not focused on coaching the correct techniques or disciplined techniques then you’ll be penalised more often.

“Whether that’s staying onside or rolling away in the tackle, they were the two that got us at the weekend.

“Maybe it wasn’t that we didn’t focus enough on being onside in the previous three weeks, they’re gimmies, we shouldn’t be offside.

“But rolling away in the tackle is quite often something that follows a period when you haven’t played.

“You don’t practice full collision so getting slightly wrong in a tackle situation can lead to you not rolling away.

“I thought some of those were interpreted a little bit harshly but it’s for us to show better pictures. Generally speaking we always have shown really good pictures in that area.

“I would hope that after last week, maybe with a little bit of practice in rotation that is low contact, we shouldn’t have a problem there.”

Ulster will know that no area of their game can be lacking against the League leaders who could be anywhere from three to 13 points ahead of their near neighbours after the game.

“We’ve four big games before Christmas,” added McFarland. “Two inter-pros sandwiching two European games. We’ll take each in turn. The first one just happens to be Leinster.

“There isn’t a tougher task in club rugby at the moment. It’s certainly one of the toughest.

“Leinster have so many quality players. It’s a challenge we’ll absolutely relish.

“You don’t want the gap between yourself and the top team to stretch out. That’s the bottom line. It’s important.

“It’s a game in and of itself and we’ve to play it for what it is. It’s 80 minutes and we’re trying to get the win.”