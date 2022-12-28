Ulster’s rising star Tom Stewart turning heads with his performances on the pitch and his leadership qualities

He’s rapidly emerging as a strong voice in the group with an accompanying presence belying his 21 years and the fact that last Friday in Galway was just Tom Stewart’s 12th appearance in an Ulster shirt.

What’s more, he turns 22 next month, and is already ramping up the pressure on Rob Herring of all people in terms of who starts at hooker.

But there’s more, the former BRA pupil has already managed seven tries — two more being added at the Sportsground courtesy of the familiar go-to weapon for Ulster, the rolling maul — from the same number of appearances this season.

It wasn’t quite plain sailing against Connacht though as Stewart missed out on a hat-trick of tries and was penalised several times for various misdemeanours but, despite those moments, this was still another strong showing at a time when Ulster needed squad members to stand tall and his display also proved enough for him to be awarded player of the match.

Ulster ending their worrying three-game losing run was the main takeaway from last Friday though the game came perilously close to being a draw after the visitors’ 22-8 lead had been whittled away by Connacht only for Jack Carty’s last-gasp conversion — the scoreboard read 22-20 in Ulster’s favour with the clock in red — to miss the target.

Dan McFarland’s side once more managed to play in fits and starts, struggling to close things out when it appeared that the game was already theirs with less than 10 minutes to go.

Yes, but the difference this time was that Ulster still managed to come home for Christmas having binned a losing sequence that could no longer be allowed to continue.

As with his team-mates, Stewart was mightily relieved at gaining the victory but frustrated with aspects of the narrative.

New Year’s Day hosting Munster for the second festive interprovincial will have to contain more consistency and belief at getting the job done rather more efficiency.

“It was fine margins and if that kick (Carty’s) had gone over there might have been a different vibe,” Stewart admits.

“But Munster is a new game, it’s another interpro and it’s going to be really tough.

“We know that but we’re looking forward to getting to Ravenhill and getting the fans behind us on New Year’s Day.”

Digging out last week’s result was a huge relief of pressure which had been gradually building since the second half effort at the RDS at the start of the month which, in turn, was followed up by a no-show at Sale and, again, a mere half of decent work with La Rochelle on that weekend when the game was moved to the Aviva Stadium.

Stewart articulates exactly what was going on internally as the wheels were threatening to come off Ulster’s season.

“It meant a lot emotionally,” he admits of last Friday’s narrow win, “and we said we were going to come down here (to Galway) with a lot of hurt and massively for our confidence going forward that win will be huge.

“We needed this win off the back off some tough losses and we talked about it all week that it was an emotional one and that it is a tough place to come.

“We’re pretty proud at getting the win.”

Stewart is certainly getting noticed outside his province and not only featured on autumn’s Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa but was also called down with Nathan Doak to join the squad ahead of last month’s Ireland A meeting with an All Blacks XV.

He may well have been starry-eyed mixing with the senior squad but there is no hint of it when the subject matter is thrown his way.

“It was a really good experience to be there,” he says, citing the Emerging Ireland tour.

“My main focus is to play as well as I can for Ulster and be a part of the team and add to that as much as I can.

“I want to be part of a legacy with Ulster and part of a silverware winning team so that’s my main goal at the minute.”

Stewart certainly put in a big shift against Connacht and was only taken off as the game reached its conclusion. He also hadn’t heard the half-time chat — when Ulster led by just 5-3 — as medical attention had taken priority.

“I actually missed the talk as I was getting stitches in my chin,” he mentions with some humour.

“I think the general consensus was that we needed a bit of quick ball on our attack and Connacht were getting purchase on our breakdown and I think that’s what we focused on in the second half and I think we went out and achieved that.”

Now it’s a wounded Munster who may rotate for this encounter. No matter, Stewart simply sees it as another challenge which must be met and overcome.

“It’s professional sport and we’re all professionals at the end of the day and we know that things can change at the drop of a hat and we have to deal with the consequences no matter what happens.”

Sounds like a future leader in the waiting.