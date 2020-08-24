Ulster's rust under close scrutiny against Connacht but surely intensity will return in time for Edinburgh

Connacht 26 Ulster 20

Derby day: Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale sprints through to score an early try but Connacht driven on by Bundee Aki were to prevail at the Aviva Stadium

In the end, Ulster's wait to seal their place in the semi-finals of this most unusual PRO14 season would prove shorter than their wait for a game.

Having been on ice since February 22 when they beat Cheetahs in Belfast, some of the sting was certainly drawn out of their grand return against Connacht in Dublin when, a day before the long-awaited comeback, their spot in the knock-outs was confirmed before they were required to make a tackle in anger.

Glasgow's defeat on Saturday afternoon meant Dan McFarland's men were in, win lose or draw against his old side yesterday, while Munster's defeat to Leinster served to ensure they knew their opponent too - a trip to Edinburgh confirmed as the northern province watched along from their sofas with everyone else.

There were plenty of times in the surreal environs of a practically empty Aviva Stadium that Dan McFarland will have been thankful for the lack of jeopardy as his side stuttered in the first-half in particular.

Bringing some sense of normal to the abnormal was always going to be a considerable challenge under the circumstances while, having gone six months without anything resembling a competitive fixture, they were plagued with the usual afflictions of the first hit out of the year.

Mistakes usually worked out of the system in the more forgiving atmosphere of a meaningless pre-season contest came under close scrutiny.

That they came most notably at set-piece time though, will have been especially frustrating to the forward-orientated McFarland.

Early carries for the likes of Marcell Coetzee and Stuart McCloskey will have done plenty to blow away the cobwebs - as, no doubt, did a few of the hits put in by opposing Bundee Aki on the occasion of his 100th outing for the westerners.

Indeed when Coetzee hinged over the breakdown to pilfer another turnover and John Cooney confidently knocked over the penalty, it felt like the side had barely been away.

Rust would colour the showing soon enough, Ulster far too loose in contact while the scrum creaked ominously. Indeed, it was a penalty called on the Ulster front-row - their sole infraction of the first 39 and a half minutes - that gave Andy Friend's side the field position for the first try.

When these sides last met, all the way back in the now sepia-toned final days of 2019, the 35-3 win for Ulster in Belfast was keyed by a huge defensive shift to end the first-half. Their try-line resistance was not to be as stout this time around - the defence out wide biting in early and Jack Carty exploiting the space afforded to John Porch to set his full-back in for the score.

Another Cooney penalty kept Ulster within touching distance but Connacht were proving the slicker of the two despite ceding the advantage in possession.

It was a move of mid-season form that saw Alex Wooton, on loan for Munster and offering a strong showing on debut, offload neatly inside for Porch. Connacht's try-scorer was left with little to do in order to turn provider, his inside pass to Kieran Marmion allowing the Irish scrum-half to scamper over.

That Ulster couldn't make more of the possession they had owed largely to their miss-firing set-piece.

Without the usual din of crowd noise to contend with, players could be heard echoing through the stadium, most notably when Connacht prop Finlay Bealham took special pleasure from the sight of Ulster going for the posts from distance rather than popping the ball into the corner.

In truth, their line-out had left them little choice, four of their first eight attempts going awry at costly times. One malfunction saw Alan O'Connor hit the ground with a thud, the impact enough to end his afternoon, while another let Connacht off the hook as the first-half came to a close.

Given the already settled play-off picture, half-time saw Coetzee, Cooney as well as both starting props held back for the bigger battles ahead, but a score from Jacob Stockdale after another good pass from Billy Burns gave McFarland's men the appearance of momentum.

It didn't take long for Bundee Aki to intervene.

Prominent throughout he smashed his way over from close range, his lockdown physique giving the unfortunate Ian Madigan a rude welcome back to Irish rugby.

The sin-binning of Connacht's replacement hooker, the former Queen's man Jonny Murphy on the hour mark opened the door for a fightback, all the more so when Nick Timoney's pushover try and Madigan's conversion brought Ulster back within a point, but despite the man advantage that was the last they'd threaten the Connacht line.

Out of the play-off running themselves, the Westerners were good value for their victory, not withstanding Ulster's set-piece struggles playing a sizeable part in their own downfall.

There will be encouragement to be drawn from the performances of some key men - Coetzee, Burns and McCloskey among them - as well as that of the young replacements up front and experienced debutants from the bench.

The over-riding feeling will be the need to be better once the big games come along, to rediscover the spark that seemed to be robbed of them by the job having been for them elsewhere the day before.

A semi-final, one against an Edinburgh side against who they've had some good battles in the past, will surely go a long way to bringing back the lacking intensity.

For now, there'll be a sense of no harm, no foul but in this strangest of seasons, from first blow to the removal of all margin for error comes in the space of just a fortnight.

CONNACHT: (15-9) John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell (Tom Daly 74), Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; (1-8) Denis Buckley (Jordan Duggan 71), Dave Heffernan (Jonny Murphy 58), Finlay Bealham (Jack Aungier 56); Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury (Niall Murray 43); Eoghan Masterson (Conor Oliver 69), Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Subs not used: Stephen Kerins, Conor Dean.

ULSTER: (15-9) Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, James Hume (Michael Lowry 73), Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (Ian Madigan 53), John Cooney (Alby Mathewson 40); (1-8) Jack McGrath (Eric O'Sullivan 40), Adam McBurney (John Andrew 56), Marty Moore (Tom O'Toole 40); Alan O'Connor (Sam Carter 32), Kieran Treadwell; Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee (Matty Rea 47).

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)