Ulster’s season brought to an end as Connacht shock them in URC Quarter-Final at Ravenhill

Ulster 10 Connacht 15

Stewart Moore of Ulster is tackled by Kieran Marmion of Connacht during the United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final match between Ulster and Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht celebrates at the final whistle after his side's win over Ulster.

In a repeat of the fixture that began their season, Ulster’s campaign would come to a bitterly disappointing yet wholly deserved end with their first ever knock-out defeat at home in domestic rugby.

A season that never truly sparked into life was brought to a close with Dan McFarland’s men coughing up their 18th penalty of the evening but, in truth, the fact that they were seeking what would have been a game-tying score when the clock turned red was only because Connacht had failed to put matters to bed despite multiple opportunities.

On a ground where they had won just twice since 1960, although both of those coming in the past five seasons, the westerners will have wondered just how they had only 15 points to show for their attacking efforts and would have been sickened had they left Belfast in defeat.

Better at the breakdown and with a far superior handle on the referee, it was only their inability to finish off from promising positions that ensured there was to be such drama at the death.

Ulster, having worked so hard to get into second place after a dire mid-season slump, must now reckon with the fact that their efforts were for nought, their campaign over as early as the fifth night of May.

Their issues here were apparent early and often as Connacht’s first attack was the game’s most threatening to that point.

It would come to an abrupt conclusion, though, after the visitors made a mess of their attempted five-metre tap and go. As tempers flared in the aftermath, Connacht had set the stall in terms of attacking intent.

Ulster hearts were in mouths again when Finlay Bealham’s tip on sent Tom Farrell galloping into space with Caolin Blade outside him but Mike Lowry did just enough to save what would have been a run-in score.

It would, unfortunately, be the end of Lowry’s evening with Stewart Moore replacing him at full-back and Connacht were surely starting to rue their mounting number of missed opportunities.

While Connacht had been the superior side, John Cooney would kick the first points of the night on the 20-minute mark. More in keeping with the flow of the game, Ulster’s lead would be short-lived, Jack Carty cancelling out the effort with a penalty of his own four minutes later.

In what was becoming a particularly scrappy knock-out encounter, the ball squirmed from the ruck after Stewart Moore took contact and, when the kick in behind left Rob Baloucoune isolated, Carty knocked over the subsequent penalty for a 6-3 lead with just seven minutes before the turn.

Nerves seemed to be spreading through the home side, leading to an untimely passivity, and when Moore lost the ball forward, Connacht will have surely fancied the chance to test the Ulster scrum inside the 22.

Again, though, the opportunity was wasted with Carty’s pass off the set-piece going astray and sending James Hume haring up the field, to be halted only by a high tackle from the Connacht ten. The visitor's vaunted defensive line-out would come to their rescue and Ulster lost what was becoming an all too rare foothold.

Much to the chagrin of the Ravenhill crowd, the half would end with referee Andrew Brace giving Carty the opportunity to double his side’s lead from the tee with the out-half duly accepting the offer.

The ninth penalty of the opening 40 against Ulster, fixing their discipline was surely the most pertinent question to be posed during the break, with negating the impact of Shamus Hurley-Langton high on the agenda too.

The second-half, though, would bring no immediate change in fortunes with Ulster’s scrum, now with Gareth Milasinovich at tighthead, was pinged again for Carty to nudge Connacht into what was a two-score lead.

With half an hour to go, the only thing keeping Ulster in the game was Connacht’s wastefulness.

The rarest of visits to the opposing 22, coming after Baloucone finally had some space to run into, would end with yet another Connacht breakdown steal.

The clearing kick went only to the edge of the 22 with the maul getting some purchase before Stewart broke into the loose before winning a penalty. Again to the maul, again a penalty.

As Ravenhill rose in anticipation of yet another Stewart try in this record-setting season, the young hooker was stopped just short only for Alan O’Connor to swoop on his shoulder and score.

An unlikely provider of an even unlikelier lifeline.

Despite having spent so much of the preceding 65 minutes on the back foot, Cooney’s conversion drew Ulster within two points with a quarter of an hour remaining.

With ten to go, and momentum having shifted, Ulster’s discipline was still their Achilles heel with Bundee Aki winning a turnover virtually on his own line before the hosts’ breakdown coughed up another when Connacht were turned over at the line-out.

A Kieran Marmion break brought another blast of Brace’s whistle and, after Carty’s fifth kick of the night, Ulster were five down with five to play.

When Ulster were pinged yet again off the kick-off, some in the Ravenhill crowd began filing for the exits.

Those that left would miss only Ulster’s last throw of the dice and no more. As the clock turned red, Ulster were on the attack, looking like authoring the most dramatic of late escapes.

Fittingly the game, and Ulster’s season, would end on a penalty.

