Ulster’s season is in a downward spiral and Connacht will only heap on the misery, says Stephen Ferris

Rugby

With Dan McFarland’s men having lost three in a row, including both of their opening Champions Cup pool games, during a damaging month of December, the festive interpros back in the URC feel like pivotal point in Ulster’s season.

And despite coming back from 29-0 down at half-time to claim two bonus-points from defeat against La Rochelle in the relocated game in the Aviva Stadium, Ferris isn’t convinced the vast improvement in the second-half represents a turning point.

“Ulster seem like they’re in a hole,” said the former Irish international flanker, now acting as a pundit for Viaplay. “We talk about the second-half fightback and how good it was, but I’ve been in the same position as La Rochelle when you’re smashing a team. You switch off mentally, you switch off physically.

“You could see in the scrums they were just leaning in, more or less having a rest. I know Ronan O’Gara in the stands was very disappointed they didn’t come away with five points but at the same time his team were already on the bus at half-time.

“If the game had got nip and tuck, La Rochelle would have gone up another couple gears and blown Ulster away.

“It’s been a disappointing number of weeks. Folding like a deckchair against Leinster has certainly had an effect on the team but there are a lot of players for Ulster that aren’t in form. It’s such an important time of the year to be in form.

“Ulster got off to a flier, everyone’s buzzing, a few guys coming back from injury, but now those guys are struggling for form.

“When you try too hard, you slip back into old habits, you aren’t doing your own job and you’re running round trying to do other people’s.

“We’ve got to get back on the horse quickly and it won’t get any easier with two big fixtures around the corner.

“I’m worried about this Connacht game. I think it’ll be a home win and more misery to be heaped onto the pile that keeps getting bigger at Ulster.”

The northern province will face Connacht in Galway on Friday night before starting the new year by welcoming Munster to Ravenhill.

While up against it in their bid to make it through to Champions Cup knock-out stages with two points from two games, they are still well placed in the URC, sat fourth with a game in hand on the sides above them.