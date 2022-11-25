Ulster’s Stewart Moore is making the most of every opportunity he’s given to continue learning and improving

Being around Ireland camp was really quite something, so Stewart Moore did what any young player would do and tried to soak up as much as possible from what was going on around him.

He observed Garry Ringrose go through his routine and even managed a bit of kicking with Hugo Keenan all in the week of the South Africa game when, along with Nathan Doak, Moore headed to Dublin to be an extra man for the Ireland A squad who took on and were swatted aside by an All Blacks XV.

“It felt like I’d won a competition to go and sit in with the Irish squad,” the 23-year-old recalls, deftly avoiding referencing the outcome of the A game.

“Even captain’s run, you’d just be watching how boys do things and it is all very similar, the standards we drive here are the standards they drive there so it wasn’t that far apart.

“It’s just what gets each player ticking before a game and watching the likes Garry Ringrose, even seeing what big Stu (Stuart McCloskey) gets up to there and it was a completely different perspective, I suppose.

“And just watching Hugo (Keenan) and kicking a few balls with him. It’s small stuff like that.

“I think the purpose in that (being with Ireland) was just to get you involved in match day set up and going round what they do.

“I thought that was great and I could see some of that wear off from the Emerging (Ireland) tour as you knew what was going on. That was a class experience and unreal.”

After playing at 15 in the season opener against Connacht instead of his more usual centre and scoring a try, Moore was off on Emerging Ireland duties where he turned out twice in Bloemfontein.

“It was a great learning experience,” says Moore, whose main takeaway from the trip was to become more accurate when putting boot to ball which leads to an explanation of how he goes about improving.

“I’m very much plan-based with kicking days but the best time to do it is in training.

“You can do all the extras you want and put yourself in a problematic situation, where you have to kick it and maybe from a scrum or a lineout or on the run from an exit, and I think that’s probably the best for me.

“But also planning so if you don’t get that in a training session, you are doing those extras or some prep around that.”

Ramping up the skill set has become a feature thanks to Moore now being able to function at full-back which was by no means certain when he was unexpectedly handed the 15 shirt for last March’s game with Cardiff, an occasion so out of his comfort zone that he had to ask then defence coach Jared Payne to walk him through where he should position himself during the game.

“I’m still learning and it will be a slow process but we’re getting the hang of it,” is his take on it all.

Full back, though, looks like a reasonable option with McCloskey, James Hume and Luke Marshall all probably ahead of him in the pecking order though, again, Michael Lowry, if fit and available, trumps him when it comes to featuring in the backfield.

“I have a mindset that if I have a jersey at the weekend that’s the main thing for me and just getting as much game-time as possible and enjoying it whether it be centre or full-back or on the bench,” he adds.

“In that last game against Munster (at full-back) I knew I’d be tested, and I was, but I feel I’m a better player from that.

“Having to balance playing those positions will hopefully help my case and we’ve got a really important block of games now so if I can put my hand up that would be the minimum I would want to do.

“I’m getting the job done.”