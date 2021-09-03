Ulster’s Stewart Moore taking serious joy in learning the ropes ahead of second season

Willing student: Stewart Moore never misses an opportunity to enhance his understanding of the game. Credit: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Stewart Moore is such a studious sort that during his breakthrough season at Ulster Rugby, it became something of a running joke.

Anywhere the young centre went, his notebook went too. Previews, reviews, team meetings, all were detailed in the log that was never far from his hands as he got to grips with the rigours of pro rugby. There was clearly something to the practice, the Ballymoney man making 13 appearances through the last campaign, and 12 of them starts, in one of the more competitive areas of Ulster’s side.

Ahead of tonight’s pre-season friendly against Saracens in Kingspan Stadium, it says much of how well he and his frequent midfield partner James Hume performed that, despite the loss of plenty of experience over the summer, there is little concern regarding the side’s centre depth ahead of the new campaign.

But while the 22-year-old often appears to have an almost innate instinct for the game, whether it be in gliding past opponents or the intercepts that have become a hallmark of his play, the former Irish Under-20 international knows there is plenty more he can learn.

Indeed, the summer brought no break from study.

“Luckily the Lions was on during the off-season so I could watch some games,” he laughs, revealing that the focus required meant he frequently had to watch by himself.

“Robbie Henshaw was obviously playing on the Lions, and he had a really good season with Ireland, so I was watching him.

“I’ve been watching David Havili a lot with the All Blacks (too) — he’s played at 10 for Crusaders and at 15 and now he’s in the 12 jersey,

“Robbie, it’s quite similar (to myself) as he can play 12 and 13 and he has played 15 in the past, so it’s learning from the likes of that.”

Now on the cusp of the new season, Moore can revert to picking the brains of those closer to home through a pre-season he has evidently relished.

“We’ve had a spectacular pre-season,” he said enthusiastically. “We’ve got almost three teams of 15 playing against each other, so it feels almost match-like.

“You know what you need to learn, especially when you have big names in there like (Stuart) McCloskey and (Ian) Madigan, it’s really helping me learn.

“I try to learn from examples. I’ll watch Jumer (James Hume) making defensive reads, and I really enjoy doing that, and even learning from other positions.

“Obviously I can switch between 12 and 13, but I can learn from wingers, how they like to attack.”

While those who were involved with Ireland over the summer will not be featuring at Kingspan Stadium this evening, Moore believes the presence of the newly minted internationals has lifted the training in pre-season.

With four new caps in Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole, while Mike Lowry trained with the squad through the series, the sight of young players making their mark in green can be an inspiration to those following not far behind them.

“You really notice that they’ve learnt more things since the last time you saw them,” he reflected.

“I like to learn from people setting examples and I can see the boys have learnt some stuff, so I can learn from them as well.

“There’s a lot of confidence and it’s nice to see guys close to that. I remember the first year in the Academy, Mikey Lowry said something that really stuck with me — ‘we’re not really that far away’.

“You could have been playing for Malone one week and then starting for Ulster the next.

“It is quite a big ladder obviously, but it’s great to see the likes of James Hume, Rob Baloucoune and big Stu getting game time and it’s nice to see them come back and have a different approach to things and new learnings.”

Not that those boosted by the call of Andy Farrell are the only ones looking to set new standards.

Ahead of what could be classed his second full season — Moore had actually debuted during the 2019/20 campaign but made just two cameos before lockdown struck — the latest in Ulster’s centre production-line knows more will be expected of himself, too.

“When I was playing last year, I almost made excuses for myself as a rookie,” he admitted.

“I had the mindset that it was fine, it was my first season so I was going to get away with those mistakes.

“But I’m a senior now, I have more of a leadership role in the back-line. As I said, in pre-season we’ve had three teams and in my team we’ve been taking a leadership role more.

“This year there’s going to be a lot less excuses on that front and being mentally prepared for that a bit more, to take more ownership and responsibility.”

Thankfully, he’s already proving to be a fast learner.