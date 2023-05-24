Ulster’s Tom Stewart has broken clear to start delivering on his undoubted promise

While the URC season concludes this weekend with Munster taking on the reigning champion Stormers in Cape Town, Ulster’s own campaign has been over for more than two weeks. With the dust settled on an often challenging year, we look back on the best performers of the campaign, starting with the breakthrough star.

When Dan McFarland arrived in the summer of 2018, the head coach quickly set about infusing what had been an ageing squad with youth. The likes of Mike Lowry, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune all debuted for the side before becoming regulars and ultimately going on to win Ireland honours alongside Tom O’Toole, who had made his own provincial bow under the previous regime.

At that stage, just who would be the next cab off the rank was a common question. Invariably, the answer provided was Tom Stewart.

The young hooker delivered on that promise this year and, while Harry Sheridan emerged strongly after Christmas, is the obvious choice as Ulster’s breakthrough player.

Tom Stewart on the charge for Ulster

At Belfast Royal Academy, the same institution that once housed current Ulster skipper Iain Henderson and the legendary Jack Kyle, Stewart had been named Ulster Schools’ Player of the Year in 2019 and appeared for the Irish Under-20s in the Covid-shortened Six Nations the next year.

That his real emergence into the senior ranks was delayed until this season can be chalked up to injuries.

The hooker endured an awful run in his first years as a pro and, coming into this campaign, had made just five cameos from the bench for the senior side.

Come this season, though, and he was ready for his first start in the URC opener and donned the No.2 jersey another 11 times through the season.

Indeed, Stewart picked that initial start as his favourite moment of the campaign.

“The highlight has to be my start against Connacht at the start of the season,” he told the Ulster Rugby website this week.

“There is an irony there that the season started with Connacht and ended against them. I had worked hard in pre-season to get fit and I was delighted to start. I felt that it set me up well for the rest of the season.”

Ulster's Tom Stewart in Ireland camp

Crossing the whitewash once that night, it is the hooker’s try-scoring feats that have drawn attention from far and wide.

With 17 this season in all competitions, he obliterated the Ulster record of 12 while his 16 in the URC eclipsed the previous high watermark of 14 shared by Tim Visser and Rabz Maxwane.

With Ulster’s maul such a potent weapon throughout the season, Stewart was the main beneficiary but his head coach McFarland has been quick to point out that bagging tries off the base is not as simple as it seems.

“There is a skill to scoring tries off the back of a maul,” said the former prop forward.

“Some of them are pretty easy but some of them are pretty difficult and he’s worked hard for that. People think it’s just about dotting them down but you need to read the timing when to break out of the back — he’s got a lot of decision-making to do and there’s a lot of skill in the execution.”

Jordi Murphy

Of course, Stewart could have set an even greater URC mark had he not featured for Emerging Ireland in the early weeks of the season and it wasn’t his only time in green during the campaign, having been called down to train with Andy Farrell’s Grand Slam squad during the Six Nations.

In what has been a difficult season on the whole, the emergence of Stewart has been a real bright point and, having for so long been highly touted, at just 22-years-old has plenty of time to grow in the years ahead.

“It has been my first full season of rugby and it has been a long season,” he added.

“We have had a lot of hard games, played in South Africa a fair amount and it will be important to take time off to just switch off. We finished up earlier than we hoped but a break will be important.

“It’s professional sport so you have to deal with setbacks. We will dust ourselves off and be ready to go again next year.”