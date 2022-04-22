Ulster's top-two hopes suffer significant blow as Munster emerge victorious in Ravenhill inter-pro

Ulster 17 Munster 24

Oh dear. A third straight loss in the United Rugby Championship and, throwing in Europe, their fourth defeat in five games leaves Ulster looking badly punctured as they head towards the last two rounds of league games.

Throw in last weekend’s narrow loss to Toulouse and that’s back-to-back defeats at home while, just to add to the bad look, they slipped from second to fourth in the table as Munster deservedly made off with their first taste of victory in Belfast since October 2016.

UIster looked flat and disjointed, only playing in flashes which certainly added fuel to the well-thumbed theory that crashing out of Europe last weekend has left its mark. True, there was a late flurry of activity, but it was far too little and far too late with errors undoing so much of the home team's work.

While the home side were left with a losing bonus point, and were fortunate to get it, Munster’s four saw them move up into third, which was well deserved after the performances put in by Craig Casey, skipper Jack O’Donoghue and Damian de Allende, though they were by no means alone with Joey Carbery adding 14 of their total from four penalties and a conversion.

It had all opened reasonably well too. Not long after winning a scrum penalty off the opening set-piece, John Cooney took his first shot at goal and landed the effort on seven minutes. Then, well, things began to go wrong.

Four minutes later and Munster responded after Shane Daly had made a half-break and the visitors worked through two penalty advantages before Joey Carbery landed the three points from the tee.

Though James Hume, Baloucoune and Cooney combined well down the right flank, Ulster were pinged later in the attack for obstruction and another moment of momentum came to a halt.

After Chris Farrell had coughed up a penalty for hitting Cooney, Ulster went for the corner and their maul looked well set, only for Rob Herring to be disrupted by Alex Kendellen and Munster were awarded a turnover and were able to clear their lines.

This was swiftly followed by Daly taking a high ball ahead of Stewart Moore out on the flank and shortly afterwards Michael Lowry was pinged at a breakdown and, from the lineout, which was scrappy and required Jack O’Donoghue to tidy it up, Munster drove to the Ulster line where Stephen Archer burrowed over.

Carbery converted and Munster were 10-3 up and good for it too.

Ulster’s cause shipped further damage as Marty Moore left the field shortly afterwards to be replaced by Gareth Milasinovich.

Then three minutes before the half hour, a move down Ulster’s right between Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey saw Cooney scragged and Archer get his hands on the ball before locks Jean Kleyn and Jason Jenkins made strong carries.

Swift ball was then spun left involving Damian de Allende and Carbery which put Farrell in space, and he drew the cover and supplied the simple scoring pass for Earls. Carbery scuffed the extras but Munster were now 12 points clear.

Ulster’s attempt to immediately hit back was undone when De Allende won a jackal penalty on Milasinovich and the sense of urgency in their ranks to get a score on the board led to further moments of inaccuracy, the most notable being a penalty given against Matty Rea at an attacking lineout.

Emblematic of Ulster’s first half effort was probably summed up by Stewart Moore’s no-look offload to Baloucoune, which came towards the end of the first 40, which missed its target and rolled harmlessly into touch in what was a potential chance to breach the Munster line.

The new half opened with Ulster coming out without skipper Iain Henderson, Sam Carter coming in. It looked another blow for the home side.

And things didn’t get much better after Stewart Moore was pinged for holding on after Casey’s grubber was nearly snaffled by Daly with the line open. From the penalty, Munster went to the corner but thankfully for Ulster they made a mess of the throw, though a knock-on by the home team resulted in a scrum.

The outcome was a strong O’Donoghue carry and a penalty, which Carbery slotted from in front of the sticks.

Ulster needed something and a superb one-handed take over his shoulder by Stuart McCloskey brought them into Munster’s 22 and a penalty was put to the corner.

This was the moment from which they had to deliver and duly did, the take by Carter the prelude to a driving maul from which Rob Herring did the needful. Cooney converted and Ulster trailed by eight.

It seemed like a potential turning point but the next penalty Ulster put to the corner ended up being stolen by Thomas Ahern and Doak ended up being pinged.

Not long afterwards, some sloppy passing by Ulster saw another penalty go to the men in red and Carbery did the needful on 58 minutes.

Trailing 21-10, Bradley Roberts won a penalty but then his crooked throw undid all the good work.

But Ulster came again late on and after Daly was yellow-carded, Sean Reidy hurled himself over the line. Doak converted and Ulster now trailed by four.

Then, with one minute to go, Carbery stepped up after a lineout infringement and secured three more points, extinguishing Ulster’s hopes of a last gasp comeback.

